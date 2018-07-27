YG and A$AP Rocky are building an army on “Handgun”: Stream

YG’ sstar-studded new album, Stay Dangerous, is slated for an August 3rd release via 4Hunnid/Def Jam and, after sharing singles “Suu Whoop” and “Big Bank”, the West Coast rapper is back with “Handgun”, a new cut featuring A$AP Rocky.

Accompanying the song is a video starring both rappers, who lord over a military base where guns pop out of vending machines and the soldiers’ faces are sheathed in tattoos. Watch it below.

In addition to “Big Bank” guests Nicki Minaj, 2 Chainz, and Big Sean, YG’s Still Brazy follow-up will feature Migos’ Quavo, Ty Dolla $ign, Mozzy, and YoungBoy Never Broke Again.

ASAP Rocky, meanwhile, dropped his latest solo effort, Testing, back in May. Earlier this week, he dropped a freestyle with Tyler, the Creator called “Potato Salad” and, last night, took the stage with A$AP Ferg in New York City.