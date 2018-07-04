Young Thug and Lil Uzi Vert pay homage to Twin Peaks with new video for “Up”: Watch

Young Thug and Lil Uzi Vert

Well, looks like Young Thug and Lil Uzi Vert were also glued to their couch every Sunday last summer. Reason being, the two hip-hop titans have just paid homage to David Lynch and Mark Frost’s Twin Peaks with their new video for Hear No Evil single, “Up”.

In the clip, both MCs mug the camera as they trade verses over checkered floors and in between two red curtains. While the floors admittedly lack the trademark chevron design, the homage comes across just as well.

One might argue they’re even bigger fans of Ryan Murphy’s American Horror Story, seeing how the ballroom scenes are straight out of Hotel.

Watch the video below.