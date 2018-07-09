Menu
Zayn shares cover of Elvis Presley’s “Can’t Help Falling in Love”: Stream

In which the 1961 single becomes a modern, haunting R&B ballad

on July 09, 2018, 9:58am
Zayn Malik and Elvis Presley

Former One Direction member Zayn Malik has been teasing a sophomore follow-up to 2016’s Mind of Mine for some time now. He’s dropped a couple of original tunes — including “Dusk Till Dawn” featuring Sia, “Let Me”, and “Entertainer” — and recently, he promised the album is “on the way,” along with “a few surprises.” One such surprise came in the form of a rendition of Beyoncé’s “Me, Myself and I”, and now Zayn’s shared another cover, this time of “Can’t Help Falling in Love” by Elvis Presley.

The update of the 1961 classic takes a modern R&B/pop turn, full of electronic echoes and haunting instrumentation. It also continues to stoke anticipation for Zayn’s forthcoming record, as the YouTube description reads simply, “Z2 is coming…” Take a listen to the cover below.

No comments