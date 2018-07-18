Menu
Zayn premieres new song “Sour Diesel”: Stream

The latest preview of the pop singer's forthcoming sophomore album

by
on July 18, 2018, 12:14pm
0 comments
Zayn Sour Diesel
Zayn Malik

Zayn Malik has unveiled a new song in advanced of his upcoming sophomore album. Entitled “Sour Diesel”, the track was co-written by Zayn and Malay, who Zayn previously collaborated with on his debut album, Mind Of Mine. Rob Cavallo also received a songwriter credit on “Sour Diesel” in addition to serving as a co-producer alongside Zayn.

The accompanying video, which is streaming exclusively on Apple Music, stars Zayn as a vigilante hero. Watch it here, and stream the track below.

“Sour Diesel” was proceeded by “Let Me”, “Entertainer”, and a cover of Elvis’ “Can’t Help Falling in Love”.

