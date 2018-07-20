Zazie Beetz in talks to join Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker movie

Zazie Beetz

Zazie Beetz could be the latest actor to bounce between comic book movie universe. The Deadpool 2 star is in talks to join Joaquin Phoenix in the upcoming Joker, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

(Read: The Dark Knight and the Dangerous Legacy of the Charismatic Villain)

If a deal is signed, Beetz, who came to prominence as the co-star of Donald Glover’s FX smash Atlanta, would portray a single mother who catches the eye of the future Clown Prince of Crime. And that’s just about the only detail we know about the film, which described as a dark character study in the tone of Taxi Driver or The King of Comedy.

The project is coming from director Todd Phillips (The Hangover franchise), who co-wrote the script with Scott Silver (The Fighter, 8 Mile). Filming is set to begin this September in New York with an eye on an October 4th, 2019 release date.