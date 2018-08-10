10 Finalists Announced for Vans Inaugural Share The Stage Competition

As summer winds down, things are heating up for 10 rising artists competing for the once-in-a-lifetime chance of opening for the legendary ScHoolboy Q at House of Vans Chicago on September 14. As the winner of the Vans inaugural Share the Stage competition, one emerging artist will get to share Chicago’s hottest summer bill.

More than 150 artists across the United States and Canada traveled to House of Vans Brooklyn, Chicago, and Calgary, as well as several Vans retailers and Global Headquarters, for Vans SESSIONS events in 2018. The events shined a spotlight on a remarkable array of talent and allowed Vans and music industry executives to select 10 standouts as finalists. The result is a collection of eclectic acts ranging from pop-punk youths and an all-female rock band to experimental artists and killer MCs.

Those finalists include: Alfred Banks (New Orleans, LA), Armstrong Ransome (Milwaukee, WI), Bambi Bandz (Queens, NY), Black Dave (New York, NY), Girl Friday (Los Angeles, CA), Insecure Alex (Pomona, CA), Monarchy Over Monday (Chicago, IL), Port Juvee (Calgary, AB, Canada), Tillie (Atlanta, GA), and Willsteezalot (Lehigh Valley, PA).

Vans strives to support creative expression through music of all shapes and sizes. That means the coming weeks will bring original videos, artist profiles, and playlists designed to introduce you to these artists. Then you can root on your favorite finalist as ScHoolboy Q personally selects his opening act.

The final stretch of the journey begins now and ends September 14 onstage at House of Vans Chicago. Stay tuned.

—

For more info on the Vans inaugural Share the Stage competition, visit the competition’s official site.