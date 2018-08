2 Chainz's tiger and Kanye West's sandals

2 Chainz married Kesha Ward during a lavish ceremony held at the Gianni Versace Mansion in Miami on Saturday.

TMZ reports that 2 Chainz spent over $300,000 for the wedding, some of which went towards procuring a white tiger to be part of the ceremony.

Other high-profile guests included Kanye West, who showed up wearing socks and sandals, as well as his wife Kim Kardashian West, Lil Wayne, Pusha-T, Alicia Keys, and Gucci Mane.

See photos from the ceremony below.

A post shared by 2 Chainz Aka Tity Boi (@2chainz) on Aug 18, 2018 at 4:20pm PDT

[VIDEO] 2 Chainz Brings a White Tiger in for Versace Mansion Wedding – https://t.co/sWwYtUdzT9 More videos here: https://t.co/TB4JI8B6j9 pic.twitter.com/z5EUTH6n9U — Video Vidzz (@VideoVidzz) August 19, 2018

SHAME on you 2 Chainz!! Tigers don't exist for our entertainment! @2Chainz Brings a White Tiger in for Versace Mansion Wedding https://t.co/ZfQ0fQAGBV — Mother of Dragonflies (@NobleDragonfly) August 18, 2018

Kanye is anyone who put their mum's shoes on to put the bins out and got stopped by a neighbour for a chat pic.twitter.com/iJq1yt3ajR — Nooruddean (@BeardedGenius) August 19, 2018

Kanye West and Lil Wayne today at 2 Chainz’s wedding pic.twitter.com/ioBxE1QXSu — HIP HOP FACTS (@DailyRapFacts) August 18, 2018

Loving the monogram detail on Kanye’s suit 🔥 pic.twitter.com/oHd6GPZQvU — Athificial (@Miss_Athi) August 19, 2018

Kanye & Kim on an ice cream date after 2 Chainz wedding in Miami. pic.twitter.com/iJ0Xikjc3F — KKWStyle (@kkwstyle2017) August 19, 2018