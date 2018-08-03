FX picks up Devs, new limited series from Ex Machina and Annihilation’s Alex Garland

Sonoya Mizuno Nick and Offerman (photo by Michael Buckner, Deadline, Shutterstock)

Alex Garland, the writer/director behind Ex Machina and Annihilation, has found a home for his next project. FX has ordered the creative’s eight-episode limited series, Devs.

The show will star Sonoya Mizuno (Kyoko from Ex Machina) as Lily Chan, a software engineer who works at “a cutting edge tech company” called Amaya. When she comes to believe the San Francisco-based company is somehow responsible for her boyfriend’s death, she begins investigating their ultra secretive development division. Nick Offerman will star as the CEO of Amaya, Forest, a man obsessed with “the covert work of the company’s development division.”

Rounding out the cast will be Jin Ha as lily’s cyber security specialist ex-boyfriend, Jamie; Zach Grenier as Kenton, head of Amaya security; Stephen McKinley Henderson as the top Amaya developer, Stewart; Cailee Spaeny as brilliant young developer Lyndon; and Alison Pill as Forest’s second in command, Katie.

Garland will executive produce alongside Andrew Macdonald and Allon Reich of DNA TV, as well as his Ex Machina and Annihilation cohorts Eli Bush and Scott Rudin. The series goes into production this month, and will premiere in 2019.

Previously developed as a pilot, the series order for Devs came after FX execs were given all eight scripts and were made aware of Garland’s commitment to direct all eight episodes, a rarity even in the realm of the limited series. John Landgraf, CEO of FX Networks and FX Productions, said that the combination of the scripts, Garland’s directorial commitment, and “hearing Alex’s brilliant vision… it was an easy decision to order Devs to series.”