Alice in Chains joined by Doors legend Robby Krieger for performance of “Rooster”: Watch

Robby Krieger and Jerry Cantrell, photo by Scott Dachroeden

Two nights ago, grunge pioneers Alice in Chains played sold out show at the Hollywood Palladium in L.A., and before the night was out, the band was joined onstage by a luminary from the City of Angels’ rock scene: Robby Krieger of The Doors. With his help, AIC soared through a powerful version of “Rooster,” one of the key tracks from their second album, Dirt. Check out a clip of the performance below.

The moment was a special one for the members of Alice in Chains, judging from Instagram posts on the Instagram accounts of vocalist William DuVall and guitarist-singer Jerry Cantrell.



“I still can’t believe it actually happened,” DuVall wrote. “Robby Krieger is one of my absolute heroes – a rocker with the heart of a jazzman. He introduced Coltrane/Ravi Shankar-style improvisation to rock guitar while also being a great pop songwriter for the Doors… He’s a truly great all-around musician and it was a tremendous honor to share the stage with him tonight.”

Cantrell, meanwhile, revealed that he and Krieger have spent a bit of time together, writing, “One of my musical heroes, friend and occasional golf partner…. what an honor especially in L.A.”

Krieger wasn’t the only celebrity spotted at the show Wednesday night, as reports are that Smashing Pumpkins frontman Billy Corgan, director Cameron Crowe (who featured the band in his 1992 film Singles), and comedian George Lopez were all in attendance.

Alice in Chains just kicked off the third leg of their current headlining tour in support of their recently released album Rainier Fog. The trek goes through the fall, wrapping up with a show in Rio de Janeiro at Km De Vantagens Hall on November 11th. Grab tickets here.