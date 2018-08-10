Alice in Chains share new song, “Never Fade”: Stream

Alice in Chains, photo by Pamela Littky

Alice in Chains’ Rainier Fog, the venerable grunge outfit’s sixth LP following 2013’s The Devil Put Dinosaurs Here, arrives on August 24th. Jerry Cantrell and company previously shared two songs, “The One You Know” and “So Far Under”, and now they’ve unveiled another in “Never Fade”.

The fingerprints of Layne Staley are all over the bass-heavy track, which finds singer William DuVall channeling the late vocalist as he harmonizes with Cantrell. Hear it below.

The Seattle Mariners will host an Alice in Chains night on August 20th, and, on the 23rd and 24th there will be an Alice in Chains Pop-Up Shop and Retrospective with merchandise, memorabilia, and rare photos at The Crocodile in Seattle. Rainier Fog arrives on August 24th via BMG, on the 22nd the band will embark on the next leg of a massive headlining tour.