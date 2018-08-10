Menu
Heavy Consequence
Metal and hard rock news, features,
interviews, premieres, and more

Alice in Chains share new song, “Never Fade”: Stream

The latest from the venerable grunge outfit's upcoming Rainier Fog

by
on August 10, 2018, 10:56am
1 comment
alice in chains new song never fade
Alice in Chains, photo by Pamela Littky

Alice in Chains Rainier Fog, the venerable grunge outfit’s sixth LP following 2013’s The Devil Put Dinosaurs Here, arrives on August 24th. Jerry Cantrell and company previously shared two songs, “The One You Know” and “So Far Under”, and now they’ve unveiled another in “Never Fade”.

The fingerprints of Layne Staley are all over the bass-heavy track, which finds singer William DuVall channeling the late vocalist as he harmonizes with Cantrell. Hear it below.

The Seattle Mariners will host an Alice in Chains night on August 20th, and, on the 23rd and 24th there will be an Alice in Chains Pop-Up Shop and Retrospective with merchandise, memorabilia, and rare photos at The Crocodile in Seattle. Rainier Fog arrives on August 24th via BMG, on the 22nd the band will embark on the next leg of a massive headlining tour.

icon playlist Alice in Chains share new song, Never Fade: Stream
image

Arctic Monkeys’ Top 5 Songs

image

Smashing Pumpkins House Party

image

Weezer and Pixies Tour Reel

image

Jack White’s Gnarliest Riffs

image

TWENTY ØNE PILØTS Announce New Album 'Trench' + Upcoming Bandito Tour

Previous Story
Quavo unleashes three new songs, “Bubblegum”, “Lamb Talk”, and “Workin Me”: Stream
Next Story
Nicki Minaj reveals tracklist for Queen, features Eminem, The Weeknd, and Future
1 comment