Alice in Chains to perform atop Seattle’s Space Needle

Alice in Chains, photo by Pamela Littky

Alice in Chains are truly taking over their hometown of Seattle during the week leading up to the release of their new album, Rainier Fog, which arrives August 24th. First it was announced that the Seattle Mariners would host an Alice in Chains night on Monday, August 20th, and now it’s been revealed that the band will perform at the top of Seattle’s famed Space Needle.

The grunge goliaths will be rocking an acoustic set on Tuesday, August 21st, on the Space Needle’s new revolving glass floor, which sits 500 feet above the ground. The performance will then be broadcast on Friday, August 31st, at 5PM ET and PT by SiriusXM.

“I’ve visited the Space Needle many times in my life and it’s going to be a real honor and a total trip for us to play there,” Alice In Chains guitarist-vocalist Jerry Cantrell said in a statement. “We’re so proud of this album and to be able to celebrate its release with a performance at one of our town’s most iconic landmarks is really special. It sorta reminds me of the time we did the ‘Again’ video, but instead of being 6 feet in the air rocking out on a glass floor, we’ll be 50 stories high…slight difference.”

Rounding out the week of Alice in Chains events in Seattle will be a pop-up shop at The Crocodile venue on Thursday and Friday, featuring limited-edition merchandise.

Alice in Chains have been previewing the album by releasing songs prior to its release, most recently unveiling the track “Never Fade”.