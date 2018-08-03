Americana Stalwarts Amanda Shires, Gary Louris, and Israel Nash Discuss Their Latest Work

Kyle Meredith With... Amanda Shires, Gary Louris, and Israel Nash

Listen and subscribe via iTunes | Google Play | Stitcher | YouTube | RSS

This special Americana edition of Kyle Meredith With… focuses on some of Americana’s most refreshing artists, including Amanda Shires, Gary Louris of The Jayhawks, and Israel Nash. Shires dishes on some of the more prominent themes in her latest album, To The Sunset, as well as her earning a Masters of Fine Arts degree. Louris discusses the conceptual blueprints behind their latest record, Backroads and Abandoned Motels, their collaboration with Ray Davies of The Kinks, and the prospects of new work from his project Golden Smog being released. Last but not least, of Nash shares how the new studio he built is significant to his latest record, the album’s 1960s influences, and life in the small town of Dripping Springs, Texas.

Kyle Meredith With… is an interview series in which WFPK’s Kyle Meredith speaks to a wide breadth of musicians. Each episode, Meredith digs deep into an artist’s work to find out how the music is made and where their journey is going, from legendary artists like Robert Plant, Paul McCartney, U2 and Bryan Ferry, to the newer class of The National, St. Vincent, Arctic Monkeys, Haim, and Father John Misty. Check back Monday, Wednesday, and Friday for new episodes. Rate the series now via iTunes.

Follow on Facebook | Podchaser | Twitter