Animal Collective premiere new album Tangerine Reef: Stream

Animal Collective return today with Tangerine Reef, their audiovisual collaboration with “avant-garde coral macro-videography” duo Coral Morphologic (marine biologist Colin Foord and musician Jared McKay). The album and full-length film are both streaming below.

Coming in celebration of the 2018 International Year of the Reef the project is just the latest collaborative effort between Avey Tare, Deakin, Geologist and Coral Morphologic. Geologist provided the soundtrack to Coral Morphologic’s 2011 short film Man O War, Foord gave the spoken word intro for Avey Tare’s “Coral Lords”, and that same year they worked together on a live performance called Coral Orgy. Tangerine Reef originally premiered live during David Lynch’s Festival of Disruption in New York earlier this year.

In addition to the 13-track record, Tangerine Reef involves a movie that takes viewers deep into the oceans to explore the rare reefs of the oceans — “a literal underwater collective of animals,” as a press release notes. The PR also emphasizes that there was no artificial enhancement used in the film, meaning the “visual tone poem consisting of time-lapse and slow pans across surreal aquascapes of naturally fluorescent coral and cameos by alien-like reef creatures” are 100% natural.

Tangerine Reef Artwork:

Tangerine Reef Tracklist:

01. Hair Cutter

02. Buffalo Tomato

03. Inspector Gadget

04. Buxom

05. Coral Understanding

06. Airpipe (To A New Transition)

07. Jake And Me

08. Coral By Numbers

09. Hip Sponge

10. Coral Realization

11. Lundsten Coral

12. Palythoa

13. Best Of Times (Worst Of All)