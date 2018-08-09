Troye Sivan is an “Animal” on aching new song: Stream

Troye Sivan

Australia pop prodigy and YouTube personality Troye Sivan is just weeks away from the release of his sophomore record, Bloom. We’ve peeped a few early previews already, including the Ariana Grande-assisted “Dance To This” and “The Good Side”. Today, Sivan is dropping off yet another in the form of “Animal”.

Featuring production from Ariel Rechtshaid (Vampire Weekend, Carly Rae Jepsen), the new song is an atmospheric pop ballad fueled by carnal desire and heartfelt longing. “An ode to the boy I love, boy, I’ll die to care for you,” Sivan breathily sings, adding later in the chorus, “I want you all to myself, don’t leave none for nobody else, I am an animal with you.” It’s a balanced mix of sweet, saccharine, and everything in between.

Check it out below.

Bloom officially arrives August 31st. Recently, Sivan put his own spin on the Post Malone hit “Better Now”.