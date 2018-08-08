Anna St. Louis announces debut album, If Only There Was a River, shares “Understand”: Stream

Anna St. Louis, photo by Chantal Anderson

Next month, Anna St. Louis will hit the road supporting fellow singer-songwriter Waxahatchee. Ahead of that North American tour, the Kansas City-bred folk artist has announced plans to release her debut album.

Titled If Only There Was a River, it’s due out October 12th through Woodsist and Mare Records, the label founded by indie rocker and Woodsist alum Kevin Morby. The LP spans a total of 11 songs and features production from Morby as well as King Tuff mastermind Kyle Thomas.

In a statement, Morby praised Anna St. Louis’ young but already promising career, and described her forthcoming effort as “a record of longing — of a soul reaching for more.” He elaborated:

“Being from the Midwest means a certain tone is woven into ones’ fabric. And every now and then, someone comes along who has the power to convey that feeling in their cadence alone. And so all hail Anna St Louis, who lets us into her world of heartache, wonder and a never-ending, never-beginning dance with time. Her album is for the mystics, reminding us that the world is full of magic at every turn, if only we let ourselves see it. Sometimes just by stating a simple observation, St. Louis lets us in on an infinite truth that perhaps we wouldn’t have seen otherwise. To step into the world of Anna St. Louis is to step into a world where the heart leads straight to the soul and where everything is cloaked in beautiful mystery.”

As an example of this gentle, yet soulful longing, Anna St. Louis has shared the album’s first single, “Understand”. Check it out below via its equally alluring music video, helmed by Christopher Good.

If Only There Was a River Artwork:

If Only There was a River Tracklist:

01. Water

02. Understand

03. The Bells

04. Paradise

05. Daisy

06. Desert

07. Hello

08. Freedom

09. Mean Love

10. Wind

11. If Only There Was a River

Anna St. Louis 2018 Tour Dates:

09/05 – Athens, GA @ Georgia Theater *

09/08 – Washington, DC @ Miracle Theater *

09/09 – Brooklyn, NY @ The Bell House *

09/10 – New York, NY @ Le Poisson Rouge *

09/12 – Pittsburgh, PA @ The Warhol *

09/13 – Nelsonville, OH @ Stuart’s Opera House *

09/14 – Cleveland, OH @ Survival Kit Gallery *

09/15 – Toronto, ON @ Bloor Street United Church *

09/16 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Wealthy Theater *

09/18 – Mineral Points, WI @ Mineral Points Opera House *

09/20 – Lincoln, NE @ Lincoln Calling *

09/21 – Lawrence, KS @ The While Schoolhouse *

09/29 – Los Angeles, CA @ Permanent Records #

* = w/ Waxahatchee and Night Shop

# = w/ Night Shop