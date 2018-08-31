Anthrax unveil details of deluxe 30th anniversary edition of State of Euphoria

Anthrax State of Euphoria, Island Records/Universal Music

Anthrax will release a deluxe 30th anniversary edition of their 1988 album State of Euphoria on October 5th in multiple configurations.

State of Euphoria is the legendary thrash metal band’s fourth album, containing the band’s popular cover of the Trust song “Antisocial”.



Disc One of the 30th anniversary edition will feature a remastered edition of the original album and B-side bonus tracks, plus a live version of “Antisocial” recorded in 1989 at the Hammersmith Odeon in London.

Disc Two, meanwhile, is being billed as “Charlie’s Archives”, and features drummer Charlie Benante taking the listener back to the creative process of State of Euphoria through recordings of rehearsal sessions and more.

Benante, who oversaw the 30th anniversary edition, said, “We recorded everything back then. We would sit in the rehearsal room with a little two-track machine record everything we did in rehearsal while we were putting the songs together.”

The drummer added, “State of Euphoria is the album that we always felt we never got to finish properly. We wished we had had a little more time to spend on it. But having revisited it while putting together this package, I really got to enjoy it again, it took me back to that time when everything was a whirlwind.”

The special edition is being issued as a 2-CD set complete with a 20-page booklet, or as a 2-LP set available on standard black vinyl or limited-edition red and yellow vinyl. Pre-orders are available here.

Anthrax 30th Anniversary Edition of State of Euphoria Tracklist:

Disc One – State Of Euphoria (Remaster With Bonus Tracks)

01. Be All, End All

02. Out Of Sight, Out Of Mind

03. Make Me Laugh

04. Antisocial

05. Who Cares Wins

06. Now It’s Dark

07. Schism

08. Misery Loves Company

09. 13

10. Finale

11. Antisocial (French) *

12. Friggin In The Riggin *

13. Parasite *

14. Le Sects *

15. Pipeline *

16. Antisocial (Live At Hammersmith Odeon) *

* Bonus Tracks

Disc Two – Statements Of Euphoria (Charlie’s Archives)

01. Be All, End All

02. Out Of Sight, Out Of Mind

03. Make Me Laugh

04. Antisocial

05. Who Cares Wins

06. Now It’s Dark

07. Schism

08. Misery Loves Company

09. Finale