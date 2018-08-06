Menu
Aphex Twin’s new EP, Collapse, is imminent

An accompanying video was set to air on Adult Swim, but failed the Harding test

on August 06, 2018, 6:22pm
Aphex Twin, photo by Philip Cosores

Aphex Twin is gearing up for the release of his Collapse EP, a release that’s been teased via numerous billboards featuring the IDM legend’s logo and a cryptic tweet—see it below—from the Warp Records Twitter account.

Update – August 7th: You can watch the video for “T69 Collapse”, which serves as the opening track to Aphex Twin’s new EP.

A preview of the EP was slated to air during a five-minute segment on Adult Swim tonight, but it’s since been pulled, with Adult Swim SVP and Creative Director Jason DeMarco explaining via Twitter that the segment “didn’t pass the Harding test.” The test, if you’re unaware, is used to determine if a video might trigger those with photosensitive epilepsy. Instead, it will premiere online.

Last year, Aphex Twin launched a streaming site featuring previously unreleased and expanded material, as well as new singles “4xAtlantis take1” and “Korg Funk 5”. His last proper commercial release came in 2016 with the Cheetah EP.

