Menu
News
The No. 1 Source For Breaking Music and Film Headlines

Arctic Monkeys cover The White Stripes’ “The Union Forever”: Watch

"We’re gonna do a little White Blood Cells for a little Detroit spirit"

by
on August 02, 2018, 9:18am
0 comments
Alex Turner (Scott Kowalchyk/CBS) and Jack White (Debi Del Grande)
Alex Turner (Scott Kowalchyk/CBS) and Jack White (Debi Del Grande)

Arctic Monkeys visited Detroit on Wednesday night as part of their ongoing North American tour in support of Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino. Midway through their set at the Masonic Temple Theatre, Alex Turner and the boys paid tribute to one of the cities rock ‘n’ roll heroes. “We’re gonna do a little White Blood Cells for a little Detroit spirit,” announced Alex Turner before leading his band into a faithful rendition of The White Stripes’ “The Union Forever”. Watch fan-shot footage of the performance below.

Earlier in the tour, Arctic Monkeys covered The Strokes’ “Is This It” during a gig in Queens, NY.

icon playlist Arctic Monkeys cover The White Stripes The Union Forever: Watch
image

Arctic Monkeys’ Top 5 Songs

image

Tour Update: Florence + The Machine Announces North American Tour & New Album, 'High As Hope'

image

TWENTY ØNE PILØTS Announce New Album 'Trench' + Upcoming Bandito Tour

image

Tour Update: Nine Inch Nails Presents: Cold and Black and Infinite Tour

image

Tour Update: Cold War Kids Explains The Birth of Their Live Album, 'Audience'

Previous Story
Let’s Be Honest, ALF Should Just Join Stranger Things
Next Story
Here’s your first look at Tom Hardy as Al Capone in Fonzo
No comments