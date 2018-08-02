Arctic Monkeys cover The White Stripes’ “The Union Forever”: Watch

Alex Turner (Scott Kowalchyk/CBS) and Jack White (Debi Del Grande)

Arctic Monkeys visited Detroit on Wednesday night as part of their ongoing North American tour in support of Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino. Midway through their set at the Masonic Temple Theatre, Alex Turner and the boys paid tribute to one of the cities rock ‘n’ roll heroes. “We’re gonna do a little White Blood Cells for a little Detroit spirit,” announced Alex Turner before leading his band into a faithful rendition of The White Stripes’ “The Union Forever”. Watch fan-shot footage of the performance below.

Earlier in the tour, Arctic Monkeys covered The Strokes’ “Is This It” during a gig in Queens, NY.