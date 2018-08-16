Aretha Franklin and Elvis Presley both died on August 16th

Aretha Franklin and Elvis

August 16th will forever be known as the day we lost both the King of Rock and the Queen of Soul.

Aretha Frankin’s passing earlier today came 41 years to the day of Elvis Presley’s death on August 16th, 1977.

Franklin died at the age of 76 due to pancreatic cancer, while Elvis lost his life at 43 after suffering a heart attack.

Coincidentally, today also marks the anniversary of Babe Ruth’s death. Update: As several readers have pointed out, blues legend Robert Johnson also died on August 16th.

To quote one Twitter user, August 16th truly “is the Ascension day of the 🐐s.”