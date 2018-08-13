Aretha Franklin said to be gravely ill: Report

Aretha Franklin

Soul legend Aretha Franklin is said to be gravely ill and is surrounded by friends and family in her native Detroit, according to veteran entertainment reporter Roger Friedman of Showbiz 411.

Franklin, 76, has dealt with numerous health issues in recent years, leading the singer to announce her retirement in February 2017.

Update – August 13th at 9:10 a.m. ET: Franklin’s friend and WDIV morning anchor, Evord Cassimy, confirms Franklin is “gravely ill” and “is asking for your prayers at this time.”

BREAKING NEWS: I am so saddened to report that the Queen of Soul and my good friend, Aretha Franklin is gravely ill. I spoke with her family members this morning. She is asking for your prayers at this time. I’ll have more details as I’m allowed to release. — Evrod Cassimy (@EvrodCassimy) August 13, 2018

We’ve reached out to Franklin’s representatives for more information.

Considered one of the greatest singers in music history, Franklin is the recipient of 18 Grammy Awards and was the first female performer to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1987. She is also one of most commercially successful artists of all time, having sold over 75 million records worldwide.

Below, revisit Franklin’s stunning rendition of the National Anthem at an NFL Thanksgiving game in 2016, which marked one of her final live performances.