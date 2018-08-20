Menu
Aretha Franklin public viewing to be held in Detroit

Admirers and fans will have the chance to pay respects at the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History

on August 19, 2018, 8:14pm
Aretha Franklin

When Aretha Franklin passed away last week, tributes promptly poured in from fans of all kinds, famous, presidential, and otherwise. Now, everyone will have the chance to pay their respects to the late Queen of Soul when her body is laid in repose later this month.

An open casket viewing for the iconic singer will be held in her hometown of Detroit on August 28th and 29th. From 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. each day, admirers can visit Franklin at the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History, one of her favorite spots to visit in Motown.

A private funeral, limited to friends and family, will take place on August 31st.

Below, revisit Ariana Grande’s tribute performance of “Natural Woman” on The Tonight Show.

