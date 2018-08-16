Aretha Franklin tributes: Clive Davis, Paul McCartney, Elton John, Diana Ross remember the Queen of Soul

Aretha Franklin

The Queen of Soul, Aretha Franklin died Thursday at the age of 76. As news of her passing spread, numerous musicians, both her contemporaries as well as younger talents who were directly inspired by her, took to social media to pay tribute. Among them: Clive Davis, Paul McCartney, Elton John, Brian Wilson, Diana Ross, Betty LaVette, and Carole King.

Christina Aguilera, Lin-Manuel Miranda, John Legend, Chance the Rapper, Missy Elliott, Ariana Grande, Questlove, Common, Nas, Cat Power also honored the singing legend. So too did director former president Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama, Ava DuVernay and writer Lena Waithe.

Find the various remembrances below; we’ll update this post as more tributes are shared.

Barack and Michelle Obama on Aretha Franklin: "America has no royalty. But we do have a chance to earn something more enduring." pic.twitter.com/xvdiypyr8B — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) August 16, 2018

I’m absolutely devastated by Aretha’s passing. She was truly one of a kind. She was more than the Queen of Soul. She was a national treasure to be cherished by every generation throughout the world. (1/2) — Clive Davis (@CliveDavis) August 16, 2018

Apart from our long professional relationship, Aretha was my friend. Her loss is deeply profound and my heart is full of sadness. (2/2) — Clive Davis (@CliveDavis) August 16, 2018

Let’s all take a moment to give thanks for the beautiful life of Aretha Franklin, the Queen of our souls, who inspired us all for many many years. She will be missed but the memory of her greatness as a musician and a fine human being will live with us forever. Love Paul pic.twitter.com/jW4Gpwfdts — Paul McCartney (@PaulMcCartney) August 16, 2018

The loss of @ArethaFranklin is a blow for everybody who loves real music: Music from the heart, the soul and the Church. Her voice was unique, her piano playing underrated – she was one of my favourite pianists. pic.twitter.com/ug5oZYywAz — Elton John (@eltonofficial) August 16, 2018

I was fortunate enough to spend time with her and witness her last performance – a benefit for @ejaf at St John The Divine Cathedral. She was obviously unwell, and I wasn’t sure she could perform. But Aretha did and she raised the roof. — Elton John (@eltonofficial) August 16, 2018

She sang and played magnificently, and we all wept. We were witnessing the greatest soul artist of all time. I adored her and worshipped her talent. God bless her. My condolences to all her family and friends. We shared the same birthday – and that meant so much to me. — Elton John (@eltonofficial) August 16, 2018

The whole world will miss her but will always rejoice in her remarkable legacy. The Queen is dead. Long live the Queen. #RIPArethaFranklin Elton xx — Elton John (@eltonofficial) August 16, 2018

I’m very sad to hear about Aretha Franklin passing. She was one of the greatest and most emotional singers. I used to love listening to her in the sixties but her music is timeless. Love & Mercy to Aretha’s family and friends. pic.twitter.com/fFVKyjxIXT — Brian Wilson (@BrianWilsonLive) August 16, 2018

I’m sitting in prayer for the wonderful golden spirit Aretha Franklin. — Ms. Ross (@DianaRoss) August 16, 2018

Aretha Franklin, the Queen of Soul. There was no one like her before and I doubt there ever will be again. Rest in peace, Soul Sister. — Bettye LaVette (@BettyeLaVette) August 16, 2018

What a life. What a legacy!

So much love, respect and gratitude.

R.I.P. @ArethaFranklin https://t.co/400K1U5IHI — Carole King (@Carole_King) August 16, 2018

Aretha was such a timeless inspiration to me and so many others, the ultimate queen, thank you for the gift of your voice, music and unshakeable soul 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/me3FXBY4WZ — Christina Aguilera (@xtina) August 16, 2018

Lucky enough to have seen Aretha live exactly once, and this was it.

Thank you for the music, we will be listening to you forever https://t.co/aMHIBFaTAs — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) August 16, 2018

Salute to the Queen. The greatest vocalist I've ever known. 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 #Aretha — John Legend (@johnlegend) August 16, 2018

The moment I wake up, before I put on my make up, I say a little prayer for you — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) August 16, 2018

Rest easy #ARETHAFRANKLIN I imagine u in heaven performing & still making people souls move🙌🏾 this was my aunt favorite record #RockSteady you will always be the Queen of Soul you been that before many of us were born! Thank you for giving us LEGENDARY TIMELESS music 🙏🏾❤️ pic.twitter.com/bEueBCLGJ9 — Missy Elliott (@MissyElliott) August 16, 2018

“Looking out on the morning rain

I used to feel so uninspired

And when I knew

I had to face another day

Lord, it made me feel so tired

Before the day I met you

Life was so unkind

But you’re the key to

My peace of mind.”

Her voice/swagger was peerless.

Thank you, #ArethaFranklin pic.twitter.com/5gp0OP10Jf — Ava DuVernay (@ava) August 16, 2018