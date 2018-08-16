Aretha Franklin tributes: Clive Davis, Paul McCartney, Elton John, Diana Ross remember the Queen of Soul

The Queen of Soul, Aretha Franklin died Thursday at the age of 76. As news of her passing spread, numerous musicians, both her contemporaries as well as younger talents who were directly inspired by her, took to social media to pay tribute. Among them: Clive Davis, Paul McCartney, Elton John, Brian Wilson, Diana Ross, Betty LaVette, and Carole King.
Christina Aguilera, Lin-Manuel Miranda, John Legend, Chance the Rapper, Missy Elliott, Ariana Grande, Questlove, Common, Nas, Cat Power also honored the singing legend. So too did director former president Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama, Ava DuVernay and writer Lena Waithe.
Find the various remembrances below; we’ll update this post as more tributes are shared.
The 3 seconds it takes for #ArethaFranklin to oooooze out the words “Sittin around..” is as pure & creative & as honest as any singer I’ve ever seen when a performance goes beyond mere entertainment. THIS is what we need to get back to. where raw genius rises above marketing strategy & monetary reach & “likes” (because let’s face it, look at the Billboard singles/Spotify singles/ITunes singles—-could she even find space to develop this talent? Or just give up & get a reality show and pray this works out? Now figure out the legions of talent that we either dismissed or passed on today or even the mesmerizing talent we’ve been shown near this level that can’t even begin to thrive in this environment without some angle) for those not in the know & wanna know, with the exception of her yet to be seen Sidney Pollack documentary Amazing Grace (her best captured 2 hours 1972 in chu’ch, in her zone in south central Los Angeles—-w The Rolling Stones sitting IN THE DECON SECTION)—-this Performance at the #MontreuxJazzFestival in 71 is as good as it gets: as a singer, as a bandleader (midshow she calls an audible and the brass section just gives up playing & accepts they are just happy to have best seats in the house), as a piano player—-so underrated!—and the fact she has her ace band in tow too (#KingCurtis as MD & #BernardPurdie on drizzums)—-this is her most magical effortless skillful scientific talents on display. Long Live #QueenAretha.
Aretha truly sang with the spirit of God in her. She is one the Greatest singers and voices to ever walk this planet. There is only one Queen of Soul and that’s you Aretha! Sing for the angels and make them cry. You are one of the greatest we have heard seen and felt. Love to you Queen. GOD bless your Soul.
Most heavenly🌹🌹🌹 The most incredible gifts you gave🌹🌹🌹 I will never forget how you impacted my young life, my young soul, my young love of the singer of the song🌹🌹🌹 This record made such an impact on my 16 year old self. I first saw you sing when I was 12, it was Amazing Grace and as a child, I was moved to tears, for the first time in song, for you showed me the pure sound of love & set my spirit free🌹🌹🌹 We love you Aretha, thank you for the blessings you bestowed❤️🦋❤️ 🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹