Ariana Grande performs “God is a Woman” at 2018 MTV VMAs

Ariana Grande with mother and grandmother at 2018 MTV VMAs

Less than a week after releasing her new album album, the both stunning and frustrating Sweetener, pop phenom Ariana Grande turned in an appearance on the 2018 MTV VMAs on Monday.

Grande pulled from her latest effort, performing the divine hit “God is a Woman”. The stage setup looked much like the track’s official music video, with Grande comfortably reigning over the cosmos while surrounded by other powerful women. In addition to nearly flawless vocals — as impeccable live as it is on record — Grande’s performance featured cameos from perhaps two of the most influential females in her life: her mother and grandmother.

(Read: Ariana Grande Is *Too* Good For Carpool Karaoke)

Catch the replay below.

god is a woman and her name ariana grande #VMAs pic.twitter.com/TamdInkSSx — kayla (@buterasdoll) August 21, 2018

Sweetener is the follow-up to 2016’s widely successful Dangerous Woman as well as her first LP since the 2017 Manchester Arena attack, which claimed the lives of more than 20 of Grande’s concert attendees. To help raise money for the victims’ families, Grande famously put together the One Love Manchester benefit concert featuring acts like Miley Cyrus, Justin Bieber, and Coldplay.

In related news, couple Grande and beau Pete Davidson, whose quick engagement took everyone by storm, made their red carpet debut tonight at New York’s Radio City Music Hall.