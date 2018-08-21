Milwaukee rapper Armstrong Ransome finds a new vibe for Vans Share the Stage: Watch

Like the Phoenix rising from its ashes, Milwaukee’s Armstrong Ransome (né: Adebisi Agoro) is triumphing over tragedy. This past June, the rapper and producer suffered an incredible loss with the untimely death of his son, prompting him to shed his original moniker BLAX and look forward to the future with a new creative vision. That vision is an achingly human portrait of the times, fully enriched by the music of his Nigerian and Southern roots.

Now, he’s one of 10 artists competing for a chance to open for ScHoolboy Q at House of Vans Chicago on September 14th. It’s all part of Vans’ inaugural Share the Stage competition, which began earlier this year when over 150 artists traveled across the United States and Canada to get their voice heard. “I want to make something that’s real honest for me,” Armstrong insists. “My vibe.” Step into his living room below and catch a glimpse at how he plans to achieve that vibe.