Art Brut tease upcoming LP with new single “Wham! Bang! Pow! Let’s Rock Out!”: Stream

Art Brut

It’s been seven years since Art Brut dropped their fourth studio LP, Brilliant! Tragic!, and the European indie pop outfit has been relatively quiet in the interim. There was their 2013 Top Of the Pops compilation, but besides that, mum. Now, the band has returned with “Wham! Bang! Pow! Let’s Rock Out!”, the lead single from a forthcoming LP to be released this fall.

“Art Brut make Wham! Bang! Pow! music,” frontman Eddie Argos said in a press statement. “This song is about making friends. Art Brut are coming to your party whether you want us to or not. We didn’t want to go home yet, there were still quite a few people we hadn’t met. See you soon.”

The two-and-a-half-minute cut reflects the title’s exuberance, with some clean electric riffs underscoring Argos’ speak-singing debauchery. The title makes an excellent shout-along for fans, ensuring this one should be a highlight of the band’s upcoming live dates. It’s sure to bring in some new admirers as well, as Argos added, “This is a song about making new friends.”

Hear “Wham! Bang! Pow! Let’s Rock Out!” below.

The track comes from Art Brut’s new label home, Alcopop! Records, and features a new lineup that swaps out Jasper Future and Mikey Breyer with guitarist Toby McFarlane and drummer Charlie Layton of the Wedding Present.

The lineup isn’t the only thing that’s changed since the band’s last LP. As Argos told Pitchfork, “I moved to Berlin, I nearly died with Peritonitis. I was in a hospital for a bit. I had a son, I had a relationship that broke up. I wrote a comic, a memoir, a musical, and had a one man show.” Surely all of these life shifts will impact the new record.

Art Brut have a few live dates scheduled, but a press statement promises more dates, as well as more info regarding the new album, to arrive shortly.

Art Brut 2018 Tour Dates:

09/14 – Madrid, SP @ Get Mad Festival

11/07 – London, UK @ Boston Music Room