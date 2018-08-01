As I Lay Dying announce fall 2018 US tour

As I Lay Dying, courtesy of Metal Blade Records

One day after announcing a European tour for December, As I Lay Dying have unveiled dates for a fall 2018 U.S. tour.

The stateside trek will mark the metalcore band’s first tour in more than five years, following the arrest and subsequent imprisonment of singer Tim Lambesis. The frontman pleaded guilty in 2014 of attempting to hire a hitman to murder his estranged wife. He served two-plus years of a six-year sentence, and was released on probation in December 2016.

As mentioned in yesterday’s story about the European tour, As I Lay Dying surprised fans in June when they announced that they reunited with their “classic” lineup, including Lambesis. The band released a new song, “My Own Grave,” as well as a video in which the members emotionally explained their initial reluctance and ultimate decision to work with Lambesis again.

The four other members of As I Lay Dying had formed the band Wovenwar during Lambesis’ incarceration, releasing two albums, but not coming close to the success that As I Lay Dying has had as one of metalcore’s biggest bands.

The U.S. tour kicks off November 2nd in Phoenix, Arizona, and wraps up November 18th in Pomona, California.

Many fans have vowed not to support Lambesis, so it will be interesting to see how this tour plays out.

As I Lay Dying 2018 Tour Dates:

11/02 – Phoenix, AZ @ Club Red

11/03 – Tucson, AZ @ The Rock

11/05 – San Antonio, TX @ Alamo Side Room

11/06 – Dallas, TX @ Trees

11/07 – Lubbock, TX @ Jake’s

11/08 – Denver, CO @ Oriental Theater

11/09 – Grand Junction, CO @ Mesa Theater

11/10 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex

11/12 – Seattle, WA @ Chop Suey

11/13 – Portland, OR @ Hawthorne Theater

11/14 – Reno, NV @ Cargo

11/15 – Sacramento, CA @ Holy Driver

11/16 – Chico, CA @ Senator Theatre

11/18 – Pomona, CA @ The Glasshouse

12/01 – Bochum, Germany @ Matrix

12/02 – Eindhoven, Netherlands @ Dynamo

12/03 – Antwerp, Belgium @ Zappa

12/04 – Paris, France @ La Maroquinerie

12/05 – Aarau, Switzerland @ Kiff

12/06 – Bologna, Italy @ Locomotive Club

12/07 – Wien, Austria @ SiMM City

12/08 – Munchen, Germany @ Backstage

12/09 – Karlsruhe, Germany @ Substage

12/10 – Prague, Czech Republic @ Futurum

12/11 – Warsaw, Poland @ Hydrozagadka

12/12 – Berlin, Germany @ Musik & Frieden

12/13 – Hamburg, Germany @ Logo

12/14 – Hannover, Germany @ Musikzentrum

12/15 – Chemnitz, Germany @ AJZ