As I Lay Dying announce fall 2018 US tour

One day after announcing a European tour for December, As I Lay Dying have unveiled dates for a fall 2018 U.S. tour.
The stateside trek will mark the metalcore band’s first tour in more than five years, following the arrest and subsequent imprisonment of singer Tim Lambesis. The frontman pleaded guilty in 2014 of attempting to hire a hitman to murder his estranged wife. He served two-plus years of a six-year sentence, and was released on probation in December 2016.
As mentioned in yesterday’s story about the European tour, As I Lay Dying surprised fans in June when they announced that they reunited with their “classic” lineup, including Lambesis. The band released a new song, “My Own Grave,” as well as a video in which the members emotionally explained their initial reluctance and ultimate decision to work with Lambesis again.
The four other members of As I Lay Dying had formed the band Wovenwar during Lambesis’ incarceration, releasing two albums, but not coming close to the success that As I Lay Dying has had as one of metalcore’s biggest bands.
The U.S. tour kicks off November 2nd in Phoenix, Arizona, and wraps up November 18th in Pomona, California.
Many fans have vowed not to support Lambesis, so it will be interesting to see how this tour plays out.
As I Lay Dying 2018 Tour Dates:
11/02 – Phoenix, AZ @ Club Red
11/03 – Tucson, AZ @ The Rock
11/05 – San Antonio, TX @ Alamo Side Room
11/06 – Dallas, TX @ Trees
11/07 – Lubbock, TX @ Jake’s
11/08 – Denver, CO @ Oriental Theater
11/09 – Grand Junction, CO @ Mesa Theater
11/10 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex
11/12 – Seattle, WA @ Chop Suey
11/13 – Portland, OR @ Hawthorne Theater
11/14 – Reno, NV @ Cargo
11/15 – Sacramento, CA @ Holy Driver
11/16 – Chico, CA @ Senator Theatre
11/18 – Pomona, CA @ The Glasshouse
12/01 – Bochum, Germany @ Matrix
12/02 – Eindhoven, Netherlands @ Dynamo
12/03 – Antwerp, Belgium @ Zappa
12/04 – Paris, France @ La Maroquinerie
12/05 – Aarau, Switzerland @ Kiff
12/06 – Bologna, Italy @ Locomotive Club
12/07 – Wien, Austria @ SiMM City
12/08 – Munchen, Germany @ Backstage
12/09 – Karlsruhe, Germany @ Substage
12/10 – Prague, Czech Republic @ Futurum
12/11 – Warsaw, Poland @ Hydrozagadka
12/12 – Berlin, Germany @ Musik & Frieden
12/13 – Hamburg, Germany @ Logo
12/14 – Hannover, Germany @ Musikzentrum
12/15 – Chemnitz, Germany @ AJZ