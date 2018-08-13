As I Lay Dying upgrade to bigger venues in Europe due to high ticket demand

As I Lay Dying, courtesy of Metal Blade

It seems that the controversy surrounding As I Lay Dying’s reunion isn’t hurting the band’s ticket sales. In fact, the metalcore act is upgrading to larger venues in Europe due to a high demand for tickets to their late fall tour.

Singer Tim Lambesis was incarcerated after pleading guilty to attempting to hire a hitman to murder his estranged wife, and many have expressed shock and disdain over As I Lay Dying’s decision to regroup — with some vowing to never see the band perform again. The band itself released a video that featured the members talking about their initial reluctance and eventual decision to regroup with Lambesis.

A couple weeks ago, As I Lay Dying announced fall tours of the United States and Europe, which will mark the first time the band will tour in five years. Lambesis was in prison from the middle of 2014 through the end of 2016, during which time the other members of AILD went on to form the band Wovenwar.

In a new tweet, the band reveals that it has already sold out a couple of Europe shows, and has upgraded to larger venues in five cities due to “high demand.”

As mentioned, the European tour will be preceded by a U.S. trek. No word yet on how those shows are selling.