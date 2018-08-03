Travis Scott premieres new album Astroworld: Stream

Travis Scott, photo by Philip Cosores

Travis Scott has officially released his new album, Astroworld. It’s available to stream in full below via Apple Music or Spotify.

Astroworld follows Scott’s 2016 LP, Birds in the Trap Sing McKnight, and Huncho Jack, Jack Huncho, his 2017 collaborative record with Migos’ Quavo. It also marks Scott’s first solo album since the birth of Stormi Webster, his daughter with Kylie Jenner.

During an Instagram Live session last weekend, producer Mike Dean said “you’re gonna shit your fucking pants” once fans hear the project. Dean is one of several known producers to have worked on the new full-length. The likes of Sonny Digital, WondaGurl, Wheezy, NAV, Amir “Cash” Esmailian, Frank Dukes, Gunna, Don Toliver, Sheck Wes, and Allen Ritter all joined Scott in Hawaii last month to put the finishing touches on the album.

Beyond these heavy-weight producers, several other big names contributed to Astroworld. Frank Ocean appears on “Carousel: Drake is featured on “Sicko Mode”, and John Mayer and Thundercat both play on “Astrothunder”. The album track “Skeletons” was produced by Tame Impala’s Kevin Parker with contributions from The Weeknd and Pharrell Williams. The Weeknd is also on “Wake Up”. Also of note: “Stop Trying to Be God” featuring James Blake, Kid Cudi, and Stevie Wonder, who plays harmonica.

The two album covers for Astroworld were created by famed artist/photographer/videographer David LaChapelle (Whitney Houston, Blink-182). Scott and LaChapelle have received some backlash the last few days over an alteration to one of the covers, which saw the conspicuous removal of iconic trans model and artist Amanda Lepore. Chapelle defended his edits, however, saying, “Amanda was taken out because she just upstaged everyone,” adding that his decision had “nothing to do with hating.”

Astroworld Artwork:

Astroworld Tracklist:

01. Stargazing

02. Carousel (feat. Frank Ocean)

03. Sicko Mode (feat. Drake)

04. R.I.P. Screw (feat. Swae Lee)

05. Stop Trying to Be God (feat. James Blake, Kid Cudi, and Stevie Wonder)

06. No Bystanders (feat. Juice WRLD and Sheck Wes)

07. Skeletons (feat. Tame Impala, The Weeknd, and Pharrell)

08. Wake Up (feat. The Weeknd)

09. 5% Tint

10. NC-17 (feat. 21 Savage)

11. Astrothunder

12. Yosemite (feat. Nav and Gunna)

13. Can’t Say (feat. Don Toliver)

14. Who? What! (feat. Offset and Quavo of Migos)

15. Butterfly Effect

16. Houstonfornication

17. Coffee Bean