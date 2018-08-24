Atlanta’s tiLLie finds hope in darkness for Vans Share The Stage: Watch

Rarely does Atlanta disappoint in the arts and the latest enviable export to come out of the Southern mecca is tiLLie. For the past two years, the self-proclaimed “anti-pop star” has experienced an upward spiral all by her lonesome. She writes her own music. She records her own music. She’s plays her own music. But there’s a reason for her literal approach to the DIY format.

“Even in the darkest songs, there’s gonna be a moment where there’s a glimpse of hope,” tiLLie says. “Maybe it’s something that other people are afraid to talk about — you know, like mental health or domestic abuse or death. That is the job of the artists, to say the things that everybody else is afraid to say. Music has always been and will always be my therapy…”



That hope has since led her to go toe to toe against nine other acts in an effort to score an opening gig for ScHoolboy Q at House of Vans Chicago on September 14th. It’s all part of Vans’ inaugural Share The Stage competition, which began earlier this year when over 150 artists traveled across the United States and Canada to get their voice heard.

Below, the bold multi-instrumentalist offers a peek at her process.