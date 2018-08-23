Attila frontman violently punches security guard in back of head at Vegas show: Watch

Attila

Attila shows have been known to get wild, with the Atlanta metalcore band often whipping the crowd into a frenzy. But things really got out of hand at the band’s gig in Las Vegas last night (August 22nd). Fan-filmed video shows the band’s frontman Chris Fronzak violently punching a security guard in the back of the head, bringing the show to an abrupt end.

Fronzak was apparently upset about the way security at the Hard Rock Live was handling the audience, and launched into a expletive-filled tirade onstage, vowing to never play Vegas again because of the venue’s “bullshit security motherf–kers.” He then went over to the front of the stage and punched a security guard in the back of the head with brute force, and then called the guard a “bitch” multiple times.



Video of the incident was posted on Instagram and YouTube (seen below), and, in one angle, you can see the security guard being restrained from retaliating by the other security personnel.

Fronzak seemed to boast about the incident on Twitter, saying, “Just had to fight security again god damn… shows over… Videos coming soon… Sorry Las Vegas.”

He then followed with more tweets, one reading, “These dudes last night were on a power trip….. a 120 pound crowd surfer with a smile on their face isn’t a THREAT. You don’t need to go out of your way to assault that person. It’s a god damn rock show.”

Another one read, “Man I wish y’all could see everything I saw from my point of view. Of course the videos only show me after I f–king snapped. The videos don’t show these abusive motherf–kers that were choking my fans and powerslamming them into the concrete…”

Even if we take Fronzak’s word that security was being rough on the fans, still seems like a suspect move for him to sucker punch the guard like that. Maybe he should actually be thanking security for holding that one guard back.

Just had to fight security again god damn……. shows over…. Videos coming soon…,, Sorry Las Vegas — BONE CREW OUT NOW ☠️ (@FRONZ1LLA) August 23, 2018

Man I wish y’all could see everything I saw from my point of view. Of course the videos only show me after I fucking snapped. The videos don’t show these abusive motherfuckers that were choking my fans and powerslamming them into the concrete…. — BONE CREW OUT NOW ☠️ (@FRONZ1LLA) August 23, 2018