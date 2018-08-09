Author & Punisher announces Beastland album, unveils “Nihil Strength” video: Watch

Author & Punisher, photo by Auge Arredondo

The one-man industrial metal band known as Author & Punisher has announced details of his sixth album, which is titled Beastland and arrives October 5th via Relapse Records.

If you’re not familiar with Author & Punisher, it’s the brainchild of Tristan Stone, who creates these Iron Man-like robotic instrumental devices to perform his unique brand of music.

“I built new machines for this album to make more aggressive and dynamic music,” said Stone in a press release. “These devices are compact and powerful, made from robotic components, intended for high energy repetition. I, as do many others, feel rage against the Beasts of our era: those who horde, who poison, or who discriminate.”

He added, “We need aggressive music to make an aggressive statement. Beastland is an introspection of who we are as a human race. At a time when we have the tools, the intellect, and the history to remind us how to treat each other and the earth, we go far out of our way to feast on the less fortunate and vulnerable, disregarding the atrocities and lessons of the past.”

Check out the video for the song “Nihil Strength” below. Pre-orders for Author & Punisher’s Beastland album are available at Relapse Records or various digital outlets.

Beastland Artwork:

Beastland Tracklist:

01. Pharmacide

02. Nihil Strength

03. Ode to Bedlam

04. The Speaker is Systematically Blown

05. Nazarene

06. Apparition

07. Night Terror

08. Beastland

Author & Punisher will support the album with a fall tour of North America and Europe. See the full itinerary below.

AUTHOR & PUNISHER 2018 Tour Dates:

09/14 – New York, NY @ Irving Plaza (Cold Waves Festival)

09/22 – Chicago, IL @ Metro (Cold Waves Festival)

09/27 – Los Angeles, CA @ 1720 (Cold Waves Festival)

10/12 – Rotterdam, NL @ RVLT Festival

10/13 – Helsinki, FI @ Blowup Vol. 4

10/14 – Tallinn, EE @ Sveta Baar

10/15 – St. Petersburg, RU @ LES

10/16 – Moscow, RU @ Model T

10/17 – Malmo, SE @ Plan B *

10/18 – Copenhagen, DK @ Pumpehuset ^

10/19 – Oslo, NO @ Bla

10/20 – Gothenburg, SE @ Sticky Fingers ^

10/24 – Lisbon, PT @ MusicBox

10/25 – Porto, PT @ Maus Habitos

11/08 – Cambridge, MA @ Sonia #

11/09 – Montreal, QC @ La Sala Rossa #

11/10 – Toronto, ON @ Baby G #

11/11 – Detroit, MI @ El Club #

11/12 – Oberlin, OH @ Dionysus Disco #

11/13 – Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle #

11/15 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Spirit Hall #

11/16 – Philadelphia, PA @ PhilaMOCA #

11/17 – Brooklyn, NY @ Market Hotel #

* = w/ Conan

^ = w/ Godflesh

# = w/ The Body & Uniform