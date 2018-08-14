Azealia Banks calls her weekend at Elon Musk’s house “a real [life] episode of Get Out”

Azealia Banks, Elon Musk, and Grimes

Oh, dear. Azealia Banks, the rapper/walking controversy, hit Instagram late last night to lament an unfortunate weekend allegedly spent at the Los Angeles home of SpaceX founder Elon Musk. By her telling, Banks was there to collaborate on a song with Musk’s girlfriend, the pop star Grimes, but things didn’t quite go as planned. In fact, Banks described her time at Musk’s house “a real [life] episode of Get Out.”

Banks’ gripes unfolded via ephemeral Instagram stories that have since vanished into the ether; thankfully, several Twitterers have shared screenshots of Banks’ comments. Her main issue was with Grimes, who allegedly “ghosted” on her to tend to Musk, who Banks said was “too stupid to know not to go on twitter while on acid.” She also wondered whether Grimes didn’t want to collaborate at all, speculating that the trip was “probably some weird threesome sex shit to begin with.” See a smattering of Banks’ original stories below.

Azealia Banks exposing Elon Musk for tweeting while on Acid.. while she was waiting for Grimes at her home … whewwww lord 😳 pic.twitter.com/i9BXWWrLAD — sadhoeflo (@sadhoeflo) August 13, 2018

Banks further elaborated on her experience in an interview with Business Insider, which was able to confirm Banks’ presence “at one of Musk’s properties this weekend” via an independent secondary source.

In Instagram DMs with the publication, Banks said that Musk was “scrounging for investors” after tweeting out that he planned to take Tesla private and that he had funding “secured.” Banks said that didn’t seem to be the case. “I saw him in the kitchen tucking his tail in between his legs scrounging for investors to cover his ass after that tweet,” she told Business Insider. “He was stressed and red in the face.”

Meanwhile, Banks’ Instagram stories from last night continued to rail on the couple, calling Musk both a “mutant” and a “caveman” with “pork skin” and adding that this is “the last time I try working with a white bitch.” She went on to criticize the African origins of the Musk family’s wealth, saying he’s “part of the problem…when you talk about white male privilege and colonialism.”

Just when you think it doesn't get crazier than Elon vs. the shorts, you find out about the Azealia Banks Vs. Grimes/Elon craziness and realize THERE COULD BE SO MANY MORE LEVELS OF CRAZY TO GO.$TSLA pic.twitter.com/A5YEqwXbP1 — Jeremy C. Oweñs (@jowens510) August 13, 2018

When reached for comment, Musk told Gizmodo over a Twitter message that he “has never even met [Banks] or communicated with her in any way.” Tesla, meanwhile, declined to comment when reached by Business Insider. And, as for Banks, well, her inflammatory history speaks volumes, so it’s probably best to take all of this with a grain of salt.

Nevertheless, it’s safe to say Banks won’t be joining the happy couple at Burning Man this year.