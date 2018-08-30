Aziz Ansari announces comeback tour dates

Aziz Ansari

Aziz Ansari has kept himself largely out of the public eye since being accused of sexual misconduct back in January. He’s slowly been inching back into the comedy scene, however, performing an unannounced Comedy Cellar set in New York City in May, as well as stopping at clubs in Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. Now, he’s announced his return to the road with a short run of September shows.

Dubbed the “Working Out New Material Tour”, the trek includes two dates at Charleston, South Carolina’s Gaillard Center and a pair of shows in Tennessee, one in Knoxville and another in Chattanooga. Tickets are available now.



Netflix is probably glad to see the star and creator of their hit series Master of Nonewould be open getting back out there. Programming executive Cindy Holland recently said the streaming service to a third season of the show “when Aziz is ready.” “We certainly have given some thought to it,” she added. “We certainly would be happy to make another season of Master of None with Aziz.”

In an article published by babe, a woman identified as Grace detailed a date that allegedly ended with Ansari being sexually aggressive and ignoring “verbal and non-verbal cues to indicate how uncomfortable and distressed she was.” Ansari issued a response saying, “It was true that everything did seem okay to me, so when I heard that it was not the case for her, I was surprised and concerned. I took her words to heart and responded privately after taking the time to process what she had said.”

Another comic who has been a centerpiece of the #MeToo movement, Louis C.K., has also begun mounting his comeback. He recently dropped in for a set at the Comedy Cellar, though one joke that mentioned a rape whistle didn’t sit well with some audience members.