At least 14 people injured at Backstreet Boys concert in Oklahoma

Injured fans being treated at Backstreet Boys concert, photo via Twitter user @SydneyStavinoha

At least 14 people were injured when a metal structure collapsed prior to Backstreet Boys’ concert at WinStar World Casino and Resort in Thackerville, Oklahoma on Saturday, according to CBS News.

Concert officials were evacuating the venue when high winds knocked over trusses at the entrance. All of the people injured were transported to a local hospital, CBS News reports.

Backstreet Boys later canceled the concert. “We never want to put our fans in harm’s way and with tonight’s weather and injuries from earlier, we have decided to cancel the show and will attempt to reschedule,” the band tweeted.

In its own statement, the WinStar World Casino and Resort said, “We know that fans often suffer through inclement weather for their favorite acts, but this was an unusual event and our thoughts are with those who were injured during this storm.”

We never want to put our fans in harm's way and with tonight’s weather and the injuries from earlier, we have decided to cancel the show and will attempt to reschedule. The most important thing is for everyone to get home safely and we will see you all very soon! — backstreetboys (@backstreetboys) August 19, 2018

Current scene at #WinStarWorldCasino. My stomach is in knots. A pavillion collapsed in front of us on people waiting in line at the @backstreetboys concert. #oknews #BSB #okwx pic.twitter.com/7Km54rfbg7 — Sydney Stavinoha (@SydneyStavinoha) August 18, 2018

Friend at the Backstreet Boys concert at Winstar Casino says an awning fell on people. She estimates 10 ambulances responded, paramedics took people out on stretchers. pic.twitter.com/egU2jJJEHS — Allison Harris (@AllisonFox4News) August 18, 2018