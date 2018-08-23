Menu
Ben Affleck going back to rehab for alcohol addiction

The actor had previously sought treatment in late 2017

on August 22, 2018, 9:44pm
Ben Affleck
Ben Affleck has checked into rehab, according to TMZ.

The 46-year-old actor has long struggled with alcoholism and he’s sought treatment on at least three different occasions over the last 15 years. In a statement following his most recent stint in rehab in December 2017, Affleck said his alcohol addiction was “something I’ve dealt with in the past and will continue to confront.”

TMZ reports that Affleck agreed to go back to rehab at the urging of his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner.

Affleck is attached to several notable upcoming projects, including another Batman film, a Justice League sequel, a remake of Witness for the Prosecution, and a telling of the real-life McDonald’s Monopoly scam.

