Ben Schwartz to voice Sonic the Hedgehog in live-action movie

Ben Schwartz

He’s been run over by a Lexus, now he’s going to be doing the running: Ben Schwartz, the great Jean Ralphio himself, has signed on to voice Sonic the Hedgehog in Paramount’s forthcoming live-action hybrid adaptation.

In addition to singing like a maniac on Parks and Recreation or Comedy Bang Bang, Schwartz has quite a resume voicing iconic characters, from Dewey on Ducktales to Leonardo on Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

As previously reported, Tim Miller’s longtime Blur Studio collaborator Jeff Fowler will make his feature film debut with Sonic, commanding an all-star cast that also includes James Marsden, Tika Sumpter, and Jim Carrey as the villainous Robotnik.

The film hits theaters just in time for turkey: November 15th, 2019.