Big Boi and Sleepy Brown perform “All Night” on Fallon: Watch

Big Boi and Sleepy Brown on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Big Boi released his latest album, Boomiverse, last June, but there are still some solid good-time jams on the effort worth keeping in rotation a summer later. On Tuesday night, the Atlanta MC reminded of us that by teaming with Sleepy Brown for a performance of “All Night” on Fallon. The pair seemed to be having a grand ol’ time delivering the bouncing piano-based track, complete with no fewer than two coordinated dance breaks.

Check out the replay below.

Big Boi was meant to be performing with Ms. Lauryn Hill on her tour marking the 20th anniversary of Miseducation of Lauryn Hill, but the musical icon canceled a number of those dates. Thankfully, the OutKast rapper has another major tour lined up, as he’s set to open for Christina Aguilera on her forthcoming fall tour.