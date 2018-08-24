Of course Billy Corgan wants to collaborate with Kanye West

Billy “William Patrick” Corgan has been engaging in Q&A sessions via his Instagram of late, and they haven’t disappointed in terms of content. One, for example, ignited the Pumpkins’ Shrek-related spat with Smash Mouth. As NME notes, Corgan revealed in another AMA that if he could collaborate with anyone, it would be none other than Kanye West.

Corgan described the legendary, controversial rapper as “Brilliant and meteoric.” It actually makes a weird sort of sense: They may operate on disparate ends of the musical realm, but the pair do share a love for “free thought” and far-right personalities. We’re sure they could cook up something fierce and catchy about chemtrails or Alex Jones.



(Read: The Smashing Pumpkins’ Siamese Dream: The Album Chicago Loved by the Band It Hated)

More realistically, Corgan said he’d also love to collaborate with Jerry Cantrell of Alice in Chains. However, considering the band just released the solid Rainier Fog and is soon embarking on a sprawling North American tour, Corgan might have to wait a bit before getting into a room with the guitarist/songwriter.

Of course, Corgan and the Pumpkins are currently out on a tour of their own, which wraps up early next month. That should give Corgan plenty of time for more Instagram Q&As, so stay tuned.