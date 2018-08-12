Billy Corgan returns to the cover of PAWS Chicago

Billy Corgan's family on the cover of PAWS Chicago

Back in 2014, Billy Corgan famously appeared on the cover of PAWS Chicago, a magazine distributed by the Chicago-based no-kill organization and adoption center of the same name. Now, nearly five years later, Corgan has returned to the cover of PAWS Chicago, this time with his family in tow.

“We are so thrilled and honored to celebrate @pawschicago 20th Anniversary with this cover shoot. We LOVE being a part of the PAWS family, and meet so many in Chicago who, like us, have chosen to adopt. Pictured here with [Corgan’s son] Augustus, [Corgan’s girlfriend] @chloemendel and I are Angelface and Diamondbaby, both rescues who came from the worst of circumstances, and because of PAWS’ tireless efforts, are now treasured members of our family.

Corgan’s first appearance on PAWS famously sparked a feud between the Smashing Pumpkins frontman and CNN anchor Anderson Cooper. Following the magazine’s release, Cooper mocked Corgan in an installment of “RidiCulist” on Anderson Cooper 360.

“So perhaps Billy Corgan is I don’t know, off his alternative rocker,” Cooper said at the time, “but I think maybe there’s more to this, maybe he’s being ironic, or maybe when the cool rock stars start doing less rock starry things, it kind of makes us face our own morality. See I want R.E.M. to stay just the way I know and love them, I don’t want ‘Everybody Hurts’ to suddenly be used in an Excedrin commercial. I don’t ever want to see a product called Eddie Vedder’s Prune Jam. I want to see neither Stephen Malkmus nor Thom Yorke on the cover of AARP magazine.”

Corgan immediately hit back at Cooper, calling him a “globalist shill.” In an interview with Howard Stern last year, Corgan added, “I think there are forces in this world where people whisper in people’s ear and say ‘it’s ok to kick him in the nuts, because he’s not on our team.’”

There are plenty of reasons to ridicule Corgan, but his advocacy of pet adoption is not one of them.