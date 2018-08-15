Black Belt Eagle Scout shares new song “Just Lie Down”: Stream

Black Belt Eagle Scout Jason Quigley Just Lie Down North American Tour Dates

On her debut album as Black Belt Eagle Scout, buzzing songwriter Katherine Paul seeks to explore her unique experiences as both a queer feminist and member of the Swinomish Indian Tribal Community. Entitled Mother of My Children, the record was first previewed with the grunge-y anthem “Soft Stud”, a yearning song about Paul’s first open relationship. Today, she’s back with another taste of the effort, “Just Lie Down”.

Like “Soft Stud” before it, “Just Lie Down” slides between noisy guitar swirls and Paul’s introspective, full vocals. Speaking about the song in a press release, she explained that the track had its origins during a period of her life when she lacked foundation. Forced from her home of five years due to gentrification, she found herself living with strangers in a place that never quite felt like home. She continued,

“So many things didn’t feel foundational and at times I felt like I was losing it. I remember thinking, ‘You aren’t yourself right now. What is wrong with you? Why are you acting like this? What even is this?’ and that’s where most of the questioning lyrics in the song came from. I like to find some sort of resolution in my songs be it a feeling I get from playing it, a certain part of the song that has lyrics that reflect it, something. My resolution in this song is when I sing the lyrics, ‘Just lie down/ Head on the ground/ Sky looks blue/ Just like you.’ To me, it was a simple poem you could say to yourself that means even though you are sad, even though there seems like there is no hope, look up and see what is above you. The sky is still blue and beautiful. Hopefully you will see that beauty and move forward.”

Take a listen:

In addition to the new track, Black Belt Eagle Scout has revealed a late summer US tour in support of Mother of My Children, which is out September 14th via Saddle Creek. Find her complete docket below.

Black Belt Eagle Scout 2018 Tour Dates:

08/31 – Columbus, OH @ Wexner Arts Center #

09/01 – Detroit, MI @ Deluxx Fluxx *

09/02 – Chicago, IL @ Beat Kitchen ^

09/04 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Spirit Lodge #

09/05 – Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall #

09/06 – New York City, NY @ Bowery Ballroom #

09/07 – Philadelphia, PA @ PhilaMOCA #

09/08 – Richmond, VA @ The Camel #

09/09 – Washington, DC @ Black Cat (Backstage) #

09/11 – Durham, NC @ The Pinhook #

09/12 – Atlanta, GA @ Drunken Unicorn #

09/13 – Tampa, FL @ Crowbar #

09/14 – Tallahassee, FL @ The Wilbury #

09/15 – New Orleans, LA @ Gasa Gasa #

09/17 – Austin, TX @ Barracuda #

09/18 – Ft. Worth, TX @ Main at South Side #

09/19 – Norman, OK @ Opolis #

09/20 – Lawrence, KS @ Bottleneck #

09/21 – St. Louis, MO @ Off-Broadway #

09/22 – Davenport, IA @ Village Theater #

09/24 – Lexington, KY @ The Burl #

09/26 – Omaha, NE @ Reverb $

09/28 – Denver, CO @ Hi-Dive $

09/29 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Diabolical Records $

09/30 – Boise, ID @ Funky Taco $

10/03 – Spokane, WA @ The Bartlett $

* = with Varsity

^ = with Shortly

# = with Saintseneca

$ = with Guerrilla Toss