Move over Weezer, here’s a black metal cover of Toto’s “Africa”: Watch

Toto’s “Africa” seems to be as popular today as it was when it came out in 1982, thanks to a recent cover by Weezer. But if the Weezer version wasn’t enough for you, you’re in luck: a new black metal cover of the ’80s pop hit has arrived!

Woods of Trees, a black metal parody act who has released a number of videos on YouTube, just posted a new cover of the Toto classic that will melt your face (watch below).

With a face covered in corpse paint, the Woods of Trees dude changes up the song’s lyrics, including such gems as, “I stopped some guy along the way / Hoping to find a Bathory shirt / That he was wearing / He turned to me as if to say / Sorry dude, I’m into Deafheaven.”

And, of course, as would be expected in a cover of the Toto hit by any fine black metal outfit, the chorus changes “Africa” to “Scandinavia”.

This earth-shattering version of the song comes after an online fan campaign led Weezer to release their cover of “Africa” earlier this year. Toto recently returned the favor by covering Weezer’s “Hash Pipe” in concert.