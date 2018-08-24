Blood Orange releases vibrant new album, Negro Swan: Stream

Blood Orange, photo by Philip Cosores

Blood Orange is back with his fantastic new album, Negro Swan. Out today on Domino, you can stream the record via Apple Music and Spotify below.

The follow-up to 2016’s excellent Freetown Sound, Negro Swan features narration from Janet Mock; known for her breakout FX hit Pose, Mock appears on both “Jewelry” and “Family”. Other guests include ASAP Rocky and Project Pat (“Chewing Gum”), Puff Daddy and TeiShi (“Hope”), Ian Isiah (“Holy Will”), Georgia Anne Muldrow (“Runnin'”), and Steve Lacy (“Out of Your League”). Further contributions come from Zuri Marley, Eva, Fai Khadra, Amandla Stenberg, Kelsey Lu, Andrew Aged, Onyx Collective, and more.



In his glowing review of the effort, Consequence of Sound writer David Sackllah said,

“Hynes writes timeless songs about the way joy and sorrow cannot survive without one another, and on Negro Swan, he has blossomed with a complete mastery of his sound. With an airtight focus, Hynes builds worlds in his music, whether it’s the stretched guitar riff of “Charcoal Baby” evoking a lethargic daze or the stripped-down atmospheric “Smoke” bristling with the intimacy of a private message of reinforcement from a close friend.”

Take a listen below. Blood Orange will support Negro Swan on a fall tour beginning in September.

Negro Swan Artwork:

Negro Swan Tracklist:

01. Orlando

02. Saint

03. Take Your Time

04. Hope (feat. Puff Daddy & TeiShi)

05. Jewelry

06. Family (feat. Janet Mock)

07. Charcoal Baby

08. Vulture Baby

09. Chewing Gum (ASAP Rocky & Project Pat)

10. Holy Will (feat. Ian Isiah)

11. Dagenham Dream

12. Nappy Wonder

13. Runnin’ (feat. Georgia Anne Muldrow)

14. Out of Your League (feat. Steve Lacy)

15. Minetta Creek

16. Smoke