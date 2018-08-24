Menu
Blood Orange releases vibrant new album, Negro Swan: Stream

Janet Mock, Puff Daddy, ASAP Rocky, and more feature on this insightful new record

by
on August 24, 2018, 10:13am
Blood Orange Negro Swan Album Stream Philip Cosores
Blood Orange, photo by Philip Cosores

Blood Orange is back with his fantastic new album, Negro Swan. Out today on Domino, you can stream the record via Apple Music and Spotify below.

The follow-up to 2016’s excellent Freetown SoundNegro Swan features narration from Janet Mock; known for her breakout FX hit Pose, Mock appears on both “Jewelry” and “Family”. Other guests include ASAP Rocky and Project Pat (“Chewing Gum”), Puff Daddy and TeiShi (“Hope”), Ian Isiah (“Holy Will”), Georgia Anne Muldrow (“Runnin'”), and Steve Lacy (“Out of Your League”). Further contributions come from Zuri Marley, Eva, Fai Khadra, Amandla Stenberg, Kelsey Lu, Andrew Aged, Onyx Collective, and more.

In his glowing review of the effort, Consequence of Sound writer David Sackllah said,

“Hynes writes timeless songs about the way joy and sorrow cannot survive without one another, and on Negro Swan, he has blossomed with a complete mastery of his sound. With an airtight focus, Hynes builds worlds in his music, whether it’s the stretched guitar riff of “Charcoal Baby” evoking a lethargic daze or the stripped-down atmospheric “Smoke” bristling with the intimacy of a private message of reinforcement from a close friend.”

Take a listen below. Blood Orange will support Negro Swan on a fall tour beginning in September.

Negro Swan Artwork:

Blood Orange Negro Swan artwork

Negro Swan Tracklist:
01. Orlando
02. Saint
03. Take Your Time
04. Hope (feat. Puff Daddy & TeiShi)
05. Jewelry
06. Family (feat. Janet Mock)
07. Charcoal Baby
08. Vulture Baby
09. Chewing Gum (ASAP Rocky & Project Pat)
10. Holy Will (feat. Ian Isiah)
11. Dagenham Dream
12. Nappy Wonder
13. Runnin’ (feat. Georgia Anne Muldrow)
14. Out of Your League (feat. Steve Lacy)
15. Minetta Creek
16. Smoke

