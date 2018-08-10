Blood Orange reveals Negro Swan tracklist featuring Puff Daddy, ASAP Rocky, Janet Mock

Dev Hynes is set to release his latest album as Blood Orange, Negro Swan, on August 24th through Domino Records. After revealing the Ana Kras-shot album artwork back in July, Hynes has now unveiled the full tracklist, complete with a surprising list of collaborators.
Puff Daddy makes an appearance alongside TeiShi on a track called “Hope”. We already knew Janet Mock (FX’s Pose) provided the spoken intro to “Jewelry”, but it turns out she also appears on “Family”. ASAP Rocky and Project Pat team on “Chewing Gum”, a song Rocky and Hynes will perform on Jimmy Kimmel Live next week. Ian Isiah, Georgia Anne Muldrow, and Steve Lacy are also featured on the tracklist, while other contributors include Zuri Marley, Eva, Fai Khadra, Amandla Stenberg, Kelsey Lu, Andrew Aged, Onyx Collective, and others.
Take a look at Hyne’s Instagram post revealing the tracklist below. You can also revisit the first Negro Swan preview, “Charcoal Baby”.
Negro Swan Artwork:
Negro Swan Tracklist:
01. Orlando
02. Saint
03. Take Your Time
04. Hope (feat. Puff Daddy & TeiShi)
05. Jewelry
06. Family (feat. Janet Mock)
07. Charcoal Baby
08. Vulture Baby
09. Chewing Gum (ASAP Rocky & Project Pat)
10. Holy Will (feat. Ian Isiah)
11. Dagenham Dream
12. Nappy Wonder
13. Runnin’ (feat. Georgia Anne Muldrow)
14. Out of Your League (feat. Steve Lacy)
15. Minetta Creek
16. Smoke