Blood Orange reveals Negro Swan tracklist featuring Puff Daddy, ASAP Rocky, Janet Mock

Dev Hynes is set to release his latest album as Blood Orange, Negro Swan, on August 24th through Domino Records. After revealing the Ana Kras-shot album artwork back in July, Hynes has now unveiled the full tracklist, complete with a surprising list of collaborators.

Puff Daddy makes an appearance alongside TeiShi on a track called “Hope”. We already knew Janet Mock (FX’s Pose) provided the spoken intro to “Jewelry”, but it turns out she also appears on “Family”. ASAP Rocky and Project Pat team on “Chewing Gum”, a song Rocky and Hynes will perform on Jimmy Kimmel Live next week. Ian Isiah, Georgia Anne Muldrow, and Steve Lacy are also featured on the tracklist, while other contributors include Zuri Marley, Eva, Fai Khadra, Amandla Stenberg, Kelsey Lu, Andrew Aged, Onyx Collective, and others.

Take a look at Hyne’s Instagram post revealing the tracklist below. You can also revisit the first Negro Swan preview, “Charcoal Baby”.

Negro Swan Tracklist. August 24th.

Negro Swan Artwork:

Negro Swan Tracklist:

01. Orlando

02. Saint

03. Take Your Time

04. Hope (feat. Puff Daddy & TeiShi)

05. Jewelry

06. Family (feat. Janet Mock)

07. Charcoal Baby

08. Vulture Baby

09. Chewing Gum (ASAP Rocky & Project Pat)

10. Holy Will (feat. Ian Isiah)

11. Dagenham Dream

12. Nappy Wonder

13. Runnin’ (feat. Georgia Anne Muldrow)

14. Out of Your League (feat. Steve Lacy)

15. Minetta Creek

16. Smoke