Menu
Music Videos
The latest visual candy from your favorite artists

Blood Orange shares new video for “Saint”: Watch

The clip for the Negro Swan track was directed by Dev Hynes himself

by
on August 27, 2018, 12:19pm
0 comments
Blood Orange Saint Music Video Negro Swan
Blood Orange's "Saint" Video

On Friday, Blood Orange dropped his newest album, Negro Swan, a record our own David Sackllah said in his review realizes “a grand vision.” The effort’s latest visual for “Saint”, however, takes a much simpler approach.

Directed by Dev Hynes himself, the clip finds Blood Orange performing the track in his apartment studio. Surrounding him are a number of friends, including Pose actress Indya Moore, Kai the Black Angel, model Sara Cummings, designer/ASAP Rocky associate Kamil Abbas, and others. It’s a laid back hang with some classy individuals, and you can check it out below.

Blood Orange will support Negro Swan on a fall tour beginning in September.

image

Blood Orange's Top 5 Songs

image

Tour Update: Florence + The Machine Announces North American Tour & New Album, 'High As Hope'

image

TWENTY ØNE PILØTS Announce New Album 'Trench' + Upcoming Bandito Tour

image

Tour Update: Nine Inch Nails Presents: Cold and Black and Infinite Tour

image

Tour Update: Cold War Kids Explains The Birth of Their Live Album, 'Audience'

Previous Story
Demi Lovato’s dumbass drug dealer makes on-camera confession to TMZ
Next Story
Bring Me the Horizon start a cult in music video for “Mantra”: Watch
No comments