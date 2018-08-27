Blood Orange shares new video for “Saint”: Watch

Blood Orange's "Saint" Video

On Friday, Blood Orange dropped his newest album, Negro Swan, a record our own David Sackllah said in his review realizes “a grand vision.” The effort’s latest visual for “Saint”, however, takes a much simpler approach.

Directed by Dev Hynes himself, the clip finds Blood Orange performing the track in his apartment studio. Surrounding him are a number of friends, including Pose actress Indya Moore, Kai the Black Angel, model Sara Cummings, designer/ASAP Rocky associate Kamil Abbas, and others. It’s a laid back hang with some classy individuals, and you can check it out below.



Blood Orange will support Negro Swan on a fall tour beginning in September.