Troye Sivan reveals new album, Bloom: Stream

Troye Sivan

Australian pop prodigy and YouTube personality Troye Sivan has released his new album, Bloom. Stream it in full below via Apple Music or Spotify.

Due out through Capitol Records, Bloom marks the 23-year-old artist’s sophomore LP following 2015’s Blue Neighbourhood. It spans a total of 10 tracks, most of which were produced by Ariel Rechtshaid (Vampire Weekend, Carly Rae Jepsen), Oscar Holter (Christina Aguilera), and Max Martin associate Oscar Görres (Taylor Swift, Tove Lo).



In anticipation, Sivan dropped a number of early singles, including the Ariana Grande-assisted “Dance To This”, “The Good Side”, and “Animal”. Sivan also shared a music video for his Grande collaboration, which he described as being “inspired literally by High School Musical and Grease and ‘Pass This On’ by The Knife” and a GIF of Cher.

In recent weeks, the pop singer also put his own spin on the Post Malone hit “Better Now”. Later this year, he’ll star in the film Boy Erased.

Bloom Artwork:

Bloom Tracklist:

01. Seventeen

02. My My My!

03. The Good Side

04. Bloom

05. Postcard (feat. Gordi)

06. Dance To This (feat. Ariana Grande)

07. Plum

08. What a Heavenly Way to Die

09. Lucky Strike

10. Animal