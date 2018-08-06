Bob Dylan announces 2018 US tour dates

Bob Dylan

Bob Dylan has announced his first US tour dates of 2018.

The legendary songwriter will make his way through the states this fall following a summer stint in Australia and New Zealand, as JamBase points out. The month-long trek officially starts October 9th in Midland, Texas and includes stops in Tulsa, Orlando, Knoxville, Huntsville, Savannah, and Charlotte. Tickets go on sale this Friday, August 10th. You can also grab them here.





Consult Dylan’s full itinerary below. The Nobel Prize-winner’s last major release was 2017’s Triplicate, his first-ever triple album.

Bob Dylan 2018 Tour Dates:

08/08 – Perth, AU @ Perth Arena

08/11 – Adelaide, AU @ Botanic Park

08/13 – Melbourne, AU @ Margaret Court Arena

08/14 – Melbourne, AU @ Margaret Court Arena

08/18 – Sydney, AU @ Sydney Theatre

08/19 – Sydney, AU @ Enmore Theatre

08/20 – Wollongong, AU @ WIN Entertainment Centre

08/22 – Newcastle, AU @ Newcastle Entertainment Centre

08/24 – Brisbane, AU @ Brisbane Entertainment Centre

08/26 – Auckland, NZ @ Spark Arena

08/28 – Christchurch, NZ @ Horncastle Arena

10/09 – Midland, TX @ Wagner Noel Performing Arts Center

10/10 – Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at the Toyota Music Factory

10/12 – Tulsa, OK @ River Spirit Casino Resort

10/13 – Thackerville, OK @ Winstar World Casino and Resort

10/14 – Sugar Land, TX @ Smart Financial Centre

10/16 – Lafayette, LA @ Heymann Center

10/17 – Mobile, AL @ Mobile Saenger Theatre

10/19 – St. Augustine, FL @ St. Augustine Amphitheatre

10/20 – Clearwater, FL @ Ruth Eckerd Hall

10/21 – Sarasota, FL @ Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall

10/23 – Fort Myers, FL @ Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall

10/24 – Fort Lauderdale, FL @ Broward Center for the Performing Arts

10/26 – Orlando, FL @ Walt Disney Theater

10/27 – Macon, GA @ Macon City Auditorium

10/28 – Chattanooga, TN @ Tivoli Theatre

10/30 – Huntsville, AL @ Mark C. Smith Concert Hall

10/31 – Knoxville, TN @ Tennessee Theatre

11/02 – Asheville, NC @ Thomas Wolfe Auditorium

11/03 – Durham, NC @ Durham Performing Arts Center

11/04 – North Charleston, SC @ North Charleston Performing Arts Center

11/06 – Savannah, GA @ Johnny Mercer Theatre

11/07 – Augusta, GA @ The Bell Auditorium

11/09 – Charlotte, NC @ Ovens Auditorium

11/10 – Roanoke, VA @ Berglund Performing Arts Theatre

Revisit Dylan’s country-tinged take on Frank Sinatra’s “I Could Have Had You”, taken from Triplicate: