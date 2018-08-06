Bob Dylan announces 2018 US tour dates

Bob Dylan has announced his first US tour dates of 2018.
The legendary songwriter will make his way through the states this fall following a summer stint in Australia and New Zealand, as JamBase points out. The month-long trek officially starts October 9th in Midland, Texas and includes stops in Tulsa, Orlando, Knoxville, Huntsville, Savannah, and Charlotte. Tickets go on sale this Friday, August 10th. You can also grab them here.
Consult Dylan’s full itinerary below. The Nobel Prize-winner’s last major release was 2017’s Triplicate, his first-ever triple album.
Bob Dylan 2018 Tour Dates:
08/08 – Perth, AU @ Perth Arena
08/11 – Adelaide, AU @ Botanic Park
08/13 – Melbourne, AU @ Margaret Court Arena
08/14 – Melbourne, AU @ Margaret Court Arena
08/18 – Sydney, AU @ Sydney Theatre
08/19 – Sydney, AU @ Enmore Theatre
08/20 – Wollongong, AU @ WIN Entertainment Centre
08/22 – Newcastle, AU @ Newcastle Entertainment Centre
08/24 – Brisbane, AU @ Brisbane Entertainment Centre
08/26 – Auckland, NZ @ Spark Arena
08/28 – Christchurch, NZ @ Horncastle Arena
10/09 – Midland, TX @ Wagner Noel Performing Arts Center
10/10 – Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at the Toyota Music Factory
10/12 – Tulsa, OK @ River Spirit Casino Resort
10/13 – Thackerville, OK @ Winstar World Casino and Resort
10/14 – Sugar Land, TX @ Smart Financial Centre
10/16 – Lafayette, LA @ Heymann Center
10/17 – Mobile, AL @ Mobile Saenger Theatre
10/19 – St. Augustine, FL @ St. Augustine Amphitheatre
10/20 – Clearwater, FL @ Ruth Eckerd Hall
10/21 – Sarasota, FL @ Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall
10/23 – Fort Myers, FL @ Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall
10/24 – Fort Lauderdale, FL @ Broward Center for the Performing Arts
10/26 – Orlando, FL @ Walt Disney Theater
10/27 – Macon, GA @ Macon City Auditorium
10/28 – Chattanooga, TN @ Tivoli Theatre
10/30 – Huntsville, AL @ Mark C. Smith Concert Hall
10/31 – Knoxville, TN @ Tennessee Theatre
11/02 – Asheville, NC @ Thomas Wolfe Auditorium
11/03 – Durham, NC @ Durham Performing Arts Center
11/04 – North Charleston, SC @ North Charleston Performing Arts Center
11/06 – Savannah, GA @ Johnny Mercer Theatre
11/07 – Augusta, GA @ The Bell Auditorium
11/09 – Charlotte, NC @ Ovens Auditorium
11/10 – Roanoke, VA @ Berglund Performing Arts Theatre
Revisit Dylan’s country-tinged take on Frank Sinatra’s “I Could Have Had You”, taken from Triplicate: