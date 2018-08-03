Bob Weir and Wolf Bros (Don Was, Jay Lane) announce North American tour

Bob Weir, photo by Jay Blakesburg

Bob Weir has teamed with Don Was and RatDog/Primus drummer Jay Lane for a new group they’re calling Bob Weir and Wolf Bros. The trio will introduce themselves to jam fans when they head out on a North American tour this fall.

The 19-date trek will take the group to will open October 16th in Reno, Nevada before taking them to Los Angeles, Salt Lake City, Missoula, Chicago, Philadelphia, Boston and New York. The only venue to receive a two-night stand from the band will be Capitol Theatre in Port Chester, New York. A press release says attendees can expect to hear some Grateful Dead tunes “among others.”

“For a while now I’ve been itchin’ to explore our songs in a trio setting. An upright bass, my acoustic or electric guitar and a drummer,” Weir said in a statement. “We did some rehearsals this past spring and it was big fun—and that’s the whole idea. We were kickin’ around Dead songs as well as tunes from my back pages. I’m pretty sure we’re gonna have a big adventure with this…”

Tickets go on sale August 10th at 10 AM local time, while a Ticketmaster Verified Fan Presale is already live. Find the complete itinerary below.

Bob Weir and Wolf Bros 2018 Tour Dates:

10/16 – Reno, NV @ Grand Sierra Resort

10/18 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Theatre at Ace Hotel

10/20 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Arlington Theatre

10/22 – Portland, OR @ Keller Auditorium

10/23 – Seattle, WA @ Moore Theatre

10/24 – Missoula, MT @ The Wilma

10/26 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Delta Hall at Eccles Theater

10/27 – Albuquerque, NM @ Kiva Auditorium

10/29 – Denver, CO @ Paramount Theatre

10/31 – Chicago, IL @ The Chicago Theatre

11/05 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

11/06 – Louisville, KY @ Palace Theatre

11/08 – Syracuse, NY @ Landmark Theatre

11/09 – Port Chester, NY @ Capitol Theatre

11/10 – Port Chester, NY @ Capitol Theatre

11/12 – Washington, DC @ Warner Theatre

11/13 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore

11/16 – Boston, MA @ Boch Center Wang Theatre

11/18 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre