Bob Weir and Wolf Bros (Don Was, Jay Lane) announce North American tour

Bob Weir has teamed with Don Was and RatDog/Primus drummer Jay Lane for a new group they’re calling Bob Weir and Wolf Bros. The trio will introduce themselves to jam fans when they head out on a North American tour this fall.
The 19-date trek will take the group to will open October 16th in Reno, Nevada before taking them to Los Angeles, Salt Lake City, Missoula, Chicago, Philadelphia, Boston and New York. The only venue to receive a two-night stand from the band will be Capitol Theatre in Port Chester, New York. A press release says attendees can expect to hear some Grateful Dead tunes “among others.”
“For a while now I’ve been itchin’ to explore our songs in a trio setting. An upright bass, my acoustic or electric guitar and a drummer,” Weir said in a statement. “We did some rehearsals this past spring and it was big fun—and that’s the whole idea. We were kickin’ around Dead songs as well as tunes from my back pages. I’m pretty sure we’re gonna have a big adventure with this…”
Tickets go on sale August 10th at 10 AM local time, while a Ticketmaster Verified Fan Presale is already live. Find the complete itinerary below.
Bob Weir and Wolf Bros 2018 Tour Dates:
10/16 – Reno, NV @ Grand Sierra Resort
10/18 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Theatre at Ace Hotel
10/20 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Arlington Theatre
10/22 – Portland, OR @ Keller Auditorium
10/23 – Seattle, WA @ Moore Theatre
10/24 – Missoula, MT @ The Wilma
10/26 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Delta Hall at Eccles Theater
10/27 – Albuquerque, NM @ Kiva Auditorium
10/29 – Denver, CO @ Paramount Theatre
10/31 – Chicago, IL @ The Chicago Theatre
11/05 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
11/06 – Louisville, KY @ Palace Theatre
11/08 – Syracuse, NY @ Landmark Theatre
11/09 – Port Chester, NY @ Capitol Theatre
11/10 – Port Chester, NY @ Capitol Theatre
11/12 – Washington, DC @ Warner Theatre
11/13 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore
11/16 – Boston, MA @ Boch Center Wang Theatre
11/18 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre