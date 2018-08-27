Bring Me the Horizon start a cult in music video for “Mantra”: Watch

YouTube: Bring Me the Horizon

Bring Me the Horizon’s new single “Mantra” features the line “Do you wanna start a cult with me?,” and in the newly released music video for the song, the cult life is front and center.

The video for “Mantra” depicts frontman Oli Sykes as a cult leader, as his followers hang on his every word. After watching the clip, your answer to BMTH’s aforementioned question would likely be “no.”



Bring Me the Horizon released the track “Mantra” last week, followed the next day by news of their upcoming album, amo, and a world tour. The UK band’s sixth studio disc will arrive January 11th, while their “First Love World Tour” will kick off November 5th in Stuttgart, Germany.

Check out the official music video for “Mantra” below.