Bring Me the Horizon announce new album, amo, unveil dates for world tour

A day after releasing the new song “Mantra“, Bring Me the Horizon have announced that their upcoming album will be titled amo and will be released on January 11th, 2019. Additionally, the UK band has unveiled dates for a world tour.
Singer Oli Sykes says of the band’s sixth full-length effort, “amo is a love album that explores every aspect of that most powerful emotion. It deals with the good the bad and the ugly, and as a result we’ve created an album that’s more experimental, more varied, weird, and wonderful than anything we’ve done before.”
The disc was recorded over the summer in Los Angeles, and is being produced by Sykes and his BMTH bandmate Jordan Fish. Pre-orders for amo are available here.
Bring Me the Horizon will kick off their “First Love World Tour” on November 5th in Stuttgart, Germany. The trek will have legs in Europe, the UK, North America and Australia, wrapping up April 13th, 2019, in Melbourne. Tickets for the North American shows go on sale August 31st via Live Nation, with pre-sales beginning as early as tomorrow with the code STARTACULT.
Bring Me the Horizon 2018-19 “First Love World Tour” Dates:
11/05 – Stuttgart, DE @ Schleyer-Halle
11/06 – Hamburg, DE @ Sporthalle
11/08 – Berlin, DE @ Ufo Im Velodrome
11/09 – Chemnitz, DE @ Messe
11/10 – Vienna, AT @ Stadthalle
11/12 – Zurich, CH @ Samsun Hall
11/13 – Milan, IT @ Forum
11/14 – Munich, DE @ Zenith
11/16 – Antwerp, BE @ Lotto
11/17 – Frankfurt, DE @ Jahrhunderthalle
11/18 – Duesseldorf, DE @ Mitsubishi Electric Halle
11/20 – Amsterdam, NL @ Afas Live
11/21 – Paris, FR @ Le Zenith
11/23 – Birmingham, UK @ Arena
11/24 – Leeds, UK @ First Direct Arena
11/25 – Glasgow, UK @ SSE Hydro
11/27 – Cardiff, UK @ Motorpoint Arena
11/29 – London, UK @ Alexandra Palace
11/30 – London, UK @ Alexandra Palace
01/23 – Nashville, TN @ Municipal Auditorium
01/25 – Orlando, FL @ CFE Arena
01/26 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca-cola Roxy
01/28 – Fairfax, VA @ Eaglebank Arena
01/29 – Manhattan, NY @ Hammerstein Ballroom
02/01 – Boston, MA @ Tsongas Center
02/02 – Montreal, QC @ Place Bell
02/04 – Detroit, MI @ The FIllmore Detroit
02/05 – Chicago, IL @ Aragon Ballroom
02/06 – Minneapolis, MN @ Armory
02/08 – Dallas, TX @ South Side Ballroom
02/09 – Houston, TX @ Revention Music Center
02/11 – Denver, CO @ The Fillmore Auditorium
02/13 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum
02/15 – Phoenix, AZ @ Comerica Theatre
02/16 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Joint
04/10 – Brisbane @ Entertainment Centre
04/12 – Sydney @ Qudos Bank Arena
04/13 – Melbourne @ Rod Vaer Arena