Bring Me the Horizon announce new album, amo, unveil dates for world tour

Bring Me the Horizon

A day after releasing the new song “Mantra“, Bring Me the Horizon have announced that their upcoming album will be titled amo and will be released on January 11th, 2019. Additionally, the UK band has unveiled dates for a world tour.

Singer Oli Sykes says of the band’s sixth full-length effort, “amo is a love album that explores every aspect of that most powerful emotion. It deals with the good the bad and the ugly, and as a result we’ve created an album that’s more experimental, more varied, weird, and wonderful than anything we’ve done before.”

The disc was recorded over the summer in Los Angeles, and is being produced by Sykes and his BMTH bandmate Jordan Fish. Pre-orders for amo are available here.

Bring Me the Horizon will kick off their “First Love World Tour” on November 5th in Stuttgart, Germany. The trek will have legs in Europe, the UK, North America and Australia, wrapping up April 13th, 2019, in Melbourne. Tickets for the North American shows go on sale August 31st via Live Nation, with pre-sales beginning as early as tomorrow with the code STARTACULT.

Bring Me the Horizon 2018-19 “First Love World Tour” Dates:

11/05 – Stuttgart, DE @ Schleyer-Halle

11/06 – Hamburg, DE @ Sporthalle

11/08 – Berlin, DE @ Ufo Im Velodrome

11/09 – Chemnitz, DE @ Messe

11/10 – Vienna, AT @ Stadthalle

11/12 – Zurich, CH @ Samsun Hall

11/13 – Milan, IT @ Forum

11/14 – Munich, DE @ Zenith

11/16 – Antwerp, BE @ Lotto

11/17 – Frankfurt, DE @ Jahrhunderthalle

11/18 – Duesseldorf, DE @ Mitsubishi Electric Halle

11/20 – Amsterdam, NL @ Afas Live

11/21 – Paris, FR @ Le Zenith

11/23 – Birmingham, UK @ Arena

11/24 – Leeds, UK @ First Direct Arena

11/25 – Glasgow, UK @ SSE Hydro

11/27 – Cardiff, UK @ Motorpoint Arena

11/29 – London, UK @ Alexandra Palace

11/30 – London, UK @ Alexandra Palace

01/23 – Nashville, TN @ Municipal Auditorium

01/25 – Orlando, FL @ CFE Arena

01/26 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca-cola Roxy

01/28 – Fairfax, VA @ Eaglebank Arena

01/29 – Manhattan, NY @ Hammerstein Ballroom

02/01 – Boston, MA @ Tsongas Center

02/02 – Montreal, QC @ Place Bell

02/04 – Detroit, MI @ The FIllmore Detroit

02/05 – Chicago, IL @ Aragon Ballroom

02/06 – Minneapolis, MN @ Armory

02/08 – Dallas, TX @ South Side Ballroom

02/09 – Houston, TX @ Revention Music Center

02/11 – Denver, CO @ The Fillmore Auditorium

02/13 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum

02/15 – Phoenix, AZ @ Comerica Theatre

02/16 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Joint

04/10 – Brisbane @ Entertainment Centre

04/12 – Sydney @ Qudos Bank Arena

04/13 – Melbourne @ Rod Vaer Arena