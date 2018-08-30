BROCKHAMPTON announce “I’ll Be There” North American tour

This past Sunday, BROCKHAMPTON announced they’d be dropping a new album called Iridescence next month. Now, the hip-hop boyband has scheduled a North American fall tour in support of that release.
Spanning 27 dates, the “I’ll Be There” tour officially kicks off October 3rd in Mesa, Arizona before making its way through Houston, New Orleans, Philadelphia, New York, Toronto, Chicago, Seattle, Denver, and Las Vegas, among other cities. The itinerary also includes festival appearances at Austin City Limits and Tyler, the Creator’s Camp Flog Gnaw in Los Angeles.
This newest run of dates follows BROCKHAMPTON’s recent stint over in Europe. It also comes after the band decided to part ways with member Ameer Vann following accusations of sexual and emotional abuse and misconduct by multiple women.
Iridescence, which appears to be separate from the previously announced the best years of our lives, will be the group’s first album since last year’s impressive SATURATION III.
Find the rap collective’s full tour schedule below, and grab tickets here.
BROCKHAMPTON 2018 Tour Dates:
09/21 – Auckland, NZ @ Logan Campbell Centre
09/22 – Melbourne, AU @ Listen Out Melbourne
09/23 – Perth, AU @ Listen Out Perth
09/25 – Melbourne, AU @ The Forum
09/26 – Sydney, AU @ Enmore Theatre
09/29 – Sydney, AU @ Listen Out Sydney
09/30 – Brisbane, AU @ Listen Out Brisbane
10/03 – Mesa, AZ @ Mesa Amphitheatre
10/05 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits Festival
10/06 – Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater
10/07 – Houston, TX @ Revention Music Center
10/09 – Kansas City, MO @ Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland
10/10 – Dallas, TX @ South Side Ballroom
10/12 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits Festival
10/13 – New Orleans, LA @ Orpheum Theater
10/14 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy
10/16 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem
10/17 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore
10/20 – Boston, MA @ Agganis Arena
10/21 – New York, NY @ Terminal 5
10/22 – New York, NY @ Terminal 5
10/25 – Toronto, ON @ Coca-Cola Coliseum
10/26 – Detroit, MI @ The Masonic Temple
10/28 – Chicago, IL @ Aragon Ballroom
10/30 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory
11/01 – Denver, CO @ The Fillmore Auditorium
11/03 – Seattle, WA @ WaMU Theater
11/05 – Vancouver, BC @ PNE Forum
11/07 – Boise, ID @ Revolution Concert House
11/08 – San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
11/10-11 – Los Angeles, CA @ Camp Flog Gnaw
11/28 – Los Angeles, CA @ Shrine Exposition Hall
12/01 – San Diego, CA @ Valley View Casino
12/06 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Chelsea
Revisit one of the band’s recent tracks, “1997 Diana”:
