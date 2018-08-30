BROCKHAMPTON announce “I’ll Be There” North American tour

BROCKHAMPTON, photo by Caroline Daniel

This past Sunday, BROCKHAMPTON announced they’d be dropping a new album called Iridescence next month. Now, the hip-hop boyband has scheduled a North American fall tour in support of that release.

Spanning 27 dates, the “I’ll Be There” tour officially kicks off October 3rd in Mesa, Arizona before making its way through Houston, New Orleans, Philadelphia, New York, Toronto, Chicago, Seattle, Denver, and Las Vegas, among other cities. The itinerary also includes festival appearances at Austin City Limits and Tyler, the Creator’s Camp Flog Gnaw in Los Angeles.



This newest run of dates follows BROCKHAMPTON’s recent stint over in Europe. It also comes after the band decided to part ways with member Ameer Vann following accusations of sexual and emotional abuse and misconduct by multiple women.

Iridescence, which appears to be separate from the previously announced the best years of our lives, will be the group’s first album since last year’s impressive SATURATION III.

Find the rap collective’s full tour schedule below, and grab tickets here.

BROCKHAMPTON 2018 Tour Dates:

09/21 – Auckland, NZ @ Logan Campbell Centre

09/22 – Melbourne, AU @ Listen Out Melbourne

09/23 – Perth, AU @ Listen Out Perth

09/25 – Melbourne, AU @ The Forum

09/26 – Sydney, AU @ Enmore Theatre

09/29 – Sydney, AU @ Listen Out Sydney

09/30 – Brisbane, AU @ Listen Out Brisbane

10/03 – Mesa, AZ @ Mesa Amphitheatre

10/05 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits Festival

10/06 – Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater

10/07 – Houston, TX @ Revention Music Center

10/09 – Kansas City, MO @ Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland

10/10 – Dallas, TX @ South Side Ballroom

10/12 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits Festival

10/13 – New Orleans, LA @ Orpheum Theater

10/14 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy

10/16 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem

10/17 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore

10/20 – Boston, MA @ Agganis Arena

10/21 – New York, NY @ Terminal 5

10/22 – New York, NY @ Terminal 5

10/25 – Toronto, ON @ Coca-Cola Coliseum

10/26 – Detroit, MI @ The Masonic Temple

10/28 – Chicago, IL @ Aragon Ballroom

10/30 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory

11/01 – Denver, CO @ The Fillmore Auditorium

11/03 – Seattle, WA @ WaMU Theater

11/05 – Vancouver, BC @ PNE Forum

11/07 – Boise, ID @ Revolution Concert House

11/08 – San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

11/10-11 – Los Angeles, CA @ Camp Flog Gnaw

11/28 – Los Angeles, CA @ Shrine Exposition Hall

12/01 – San Diego, CA @ Valley View Casino

12/06 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Chelsea

Revisit one of the band’s recent tracks, “1997 Diana”: